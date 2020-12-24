The defenders and attackers remain on the wish-list

Mannheim – After a successful start to the season, things should continue this way: Adler Mannheim are looking for their second win of the season in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) on Saturday. Head coach Pavel Gross welcomes the Straubing Tigers at Boxing Day to the SAP Arena at 4.15pm.

In the 5–1 victory over the Nürnberg Ice Tigers, Dennis Endras stood between the columns and spent a quiet evening on the ice. This season, Indras is a goalkeeper duo with Felix Brockmann. Brockmann came from Wolfsburg Grizzlies, where he had a good season. The goalkeeper, who moved from Mannheim to Lower Saxony in 2014, was completely absent from the 2018/2019 Tour due to a hip surgery. It’s very likely that the 1.80-meter-high Brockmann will make his debut at DEL Adler on Saturday. Coach Gross has emphasized repeatedly, “We have two very good goalkeepers, and they are both very calm.”

Meanwhile, Mannheim coach Jan Axel Alvara was yet to find what a new defender and midfielder were looking for until Wednesday afternoon. In the short term, the Eagles have split from American Chad Billings, and it appears they no longer see any prospects for Billings at the club. Borrowers Lynn Bergmann and Mark Michaelis returned to the United States. With Felix Schutz, Adler has already cemented himself with an experienced player. Mannheimer’s team is also hoping for an early return to currently injured Stefan Lowell.