The county approves the development plan for the Beelitz-Heilstätten district

Beelitz-Heilstätten – Paving the way for the planned residential area in Beelitz-Heilstätten: The Potsdam-Mittelmark district approved the development plan for the first part of the planned residential area. This was announced by real estate developer and developer of the project KW Development. Plans for the first 250 apartments can now be implemented in multi-family homes and 400 single-family, terraced and semi-detached homes.

The first new construction and infrastructure measures planned for the summer

As reported, investor Jan Kretzschmar and his company KW Development want to build a new neighborhood for about 3,500 residents on the site between Beelitz-Heilstätten train station and Landesstraße 88. In the first phase of the 33.4 hectare construction, in addition to 250 apartments and 400 houses, the structure will be built Infrastructure such as marketplace, day care center, school, medical center, care facilities and retail stores.

The homes listed in the area will also be included and renovated in the residential area. According to its own data, the company has begun the compensatory work for the necessary forest transfer. It is expected to follow the first new construction and infrastructure procedures in the summer of 2021. Overall, Kretzschmar wants to invest around half a billion euros in the project. The development plan for the second part is already being addressed, according to KW Development. It includes another 250 apartments and around 400 single-family, tiered and semi-detached homes. A semi-natural lake will also be created.