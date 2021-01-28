The coronavirus boom in Great Britain is also affecting the World Archers Cup

BerlinNew travel restrictions due to the coronavirus mutation recently discovered in Great Britain are also affecting the World Archery Cup in London. PDC advises its players not to travel home for the three free days of Christmas, but to stay in Great Britain. “We recommend that players outside of the UK stay at the hotel over Christmas in case there are travel restrictions.” “We recommend that players outside of the UK stay at the hotel during Christmas in case there are restrictions on travel. It looks like most, if not all, of them will look like that. If the professionals travel home, this is it,” CEO Matthew Porter wrote on Twitter. Their own risk. “

To protect against the surge, aircraft from Great Britain are no longer permitted to land in Germany from Monday to December 31. The Federal Ministry of Transport ordered this on Sunday. Several other European countries also announced a flight ban or closure of borders with the UK on Sunday.

World number one Michael Van Gerwen, who did not play again until after the holiday, wanted to return to the Netherlands on Sunday. Nothing will come from it now. “Well, I’ll be in London for Christmas. It’s hard not to be with the family, but they understand that decision,” the father wrote. The tournament is “very important”. Latvian Madres allowed himself a joke. He wrote to rival Gary Anderson: “All flights between Latvia and England have been canceled until the end of January. Sorry Gary, I must win on Wednesday.”