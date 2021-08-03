The boom in the Asia-Pacific region hides economic scars

US rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has published its assessment of the Asia-Pacific region’s economy amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The strong recovery in the Asia-Pacific region hides deep economic scars.

Economic activity in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to recover strongly in 2021 and 2022 compared to recent developments.

Total production in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to lag previous forecasts for the pandemic until 2023 as the pandemic has left deep economic scars.

The Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow faster than the Middle East, North Africa and Latin America in 2021-22, but development will increasingly diverge within the region.

About 30% of Asia Pacific economies will see production fall 2% to 8% below projected pre-pandemic GDP levels by 2023.

More than 40% of Asia Pacific economies will face production losses of more than 8% of projected pre-pandemic GDP levels by 2023.