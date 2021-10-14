The Biden administration announced that it is planning to expand sea water to all American beaches

The move was announced by US Secretary of the Interior Deb Holland on Wednesday, and the New York Times first reported it.

Holland said the Ocean Energy Administration’s office is exploring lease sales across the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, the Gulf of Maine, the Gulf of New York, the mid-Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico, the Carolinas, California and Oregon.

“As we move forward with the administration’s plans to tackle climate change, create better-paying jobs, and accelerate the nation’s transition to a cleaner energy future, Holland is laying out an ambitious map,” Holland said in a statement. “We have big goals to achieve a clean, domestic energy economy that meets this moment.”

In March, the administration announced a coordinated effort to improve offshore wind power projects in the United States to launch a “clean energy revolution.”

As part of this effort, the Interior, Energy, and Commerce sectors, which include several government agencies, have pledged to share in the common goal of generating 30 gigawatts of sea air in the United States by 2030. 80,000 work seats. The Home Office already started leasing sales to some areas in the Netherlands on Wednesday. A piece of shallow water between New York and New Jersey — the department announced in June a competitive offshore air lease sale in New York Byte — is estimated to be capable of generating 7 gigawatts of power enough to power more than 2.6 million homes. . In May, the administration approved an 800-megawatt vineyard project, located 12 nautical miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard. Later that month, he announced that the California coast would open to wind power for the first time. See also Zoom is down for countless numbers of people in the US and United kingdom

CNN’s Liz Stark and Caroline Kelly contributed to the report.