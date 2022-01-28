The Basque Country loses minimally to strong Finland

the Basque women’s handball team Showed yesterday Thursday to be At the height of international teams like Finland It is thoughFinally, he lost to the Nordic countries (26-27), He knew how to get around a bad start, come back in a good second half, and even put the ground in the middle with three goals. the Basque Country women’s soccer shoesA, the tournament organized by the Basque Handball Federation, Crowded Leiotarra de Sakoneta Sports Center To cheer Euskadi who started the match against Finland with a little cold. Possibly infested with weather. However, opponents, accustomed to cool environments, pulled the physical strength to take the match stick in the first sets. The Scandinavian fatness bothered the locals, who, when they wanted to realize he went to break five (15-10).

with everythingIn the second half, the text was completely changed. In fact, after a couple of semesters speaking Finnish, Euskadi’s shot from the defense and the goal tied the competition (19-19). Then equality was established on the parquet and the blows followed each other to the sides. Sakonita went crazy and helped the Basques advance. up to three. But it was a mirage. Finland pulled its legs and ended up taking the match.

before this match, Luxembourg and Brazil opened the afternoon handball day in Leioa with a duel between two teams of different qualitiess, as reflected in Final score (15-47). That is, the Carioca, in the last race of the World Cup, was ruthless to the opponent who could do nothing to avoid defeat. Not even fabricating the result. So much so that every goal achieved has been celebrated by Luxembourg as a victory, as an achievement for some players for whom measuring themselves against Marian Fernandez, Cardoso and the company is wholly fanciful.

second day

Today, Friday, the second day of the Basque Country Women’s International Cup will take place, which this time will stop at Birango Municipal Sports Center. Biscayan Town will host a new meeting ofAnd the Basque Country, who will face a strong opponent like Argentina at 8:00 pm. The South American team comes to prepare for the World Cup, which they will open exactly against Spain in Torrevieja next Tuesday. However, to open the mouth, Luxembourg and Finland will play a friendly at 5:45 pm. Tomorrow, Saturday, the tournament will move to Ipurua Park in Ibar to conclude its first edition with an exciting match between Euskadi and Brazil (3:30 pm), which will precede Argentina-Finland (5:30 pm).