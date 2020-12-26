The Australian Grand Prix is ​​in danger

Covid-19 continues to complicate the presence of people in the world, and the growing recovery of the virus is casting doubt on the start of the 2021 F1 World Cup in Australia as planned.

Some doubts surfaced after Australian authorities issued a decision to temporarily lock down one of Sydney’s most important neighborhoods, affecting around 250,000 people and the COVID-19 recovery in the country.

Days ago, Jean Todt, president of the FIA, expressed doubts that the calendars would not need to be changed again, as in 2020, especially in the first half of the tournament.

Australia is one of the countries that is more enthusiastic about entry controls to the country and has imposed strict measures to avoid entry to people exposed to infection with the Coronavirus, which requires a 14-day quarantine for anyone who wants to enter. Country.

That’s why, about two months ago, the traditional “Bathurst 12 Hours”, the test that was scheduled to take place in February, decided to cancel the test.

Their concern is economic above all. They don’t want to experience last year when F1 decided to cancel the race, even though all teams and individuals were already in Melbourne.

Regulators don’t want to incur the cost of assembling and dismantling Alebt Park calljero again.

The Australian government is acting swiftly and aggressively by imposing restrictions as soon as alert rates are heard.

For all this trouble, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Australian promoters had considered moving the race towards the end of the season, which could represent more comfort and less risk.