The Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled

Australian Grand Prix Tuesday was canceled, after local organizers and Formula One Failed to reach agreement on strict travel and quarantine protocols associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race has been postponed from its original date at the start of the calendar F1March 21 through November 21.

2020 Australian Grand Prix At the Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne, it was canceled at the last minute at the start of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is very disappointing that these highly regarded events cannot be held, but this is the reality of the pandemic, (…) until we have much higher vaccination rates, we cannot return to more normal conditions,” the sports minister said. Victoria, Martin BakulaWhen the cancellation is announced.

Read more: Red Bull and drivers congratulate Checo Pérez on 200 F1 racesات

Chief Minister of State Victoria, Daniel Andrews, He had virtually confirmed the cancellation on that day, commenting that such large events represented a “huge challenge”, given Australia’s low vaccination rate and international travel restrictions.

“When you have halved the number of people arriving in the country, when you have 10% of the people vaccinated, when you want and need 70% or 80% to get the shot … we’re not at this point“, DijHey Andrews. “The dates are inappropriate, and that makes it a big, big challenge.”

Australian Grand Prix Company He presented a safety plan to the government and suggested that the race could be conducted safely if drivers and teams were operating within a bubble.

The F1 Championship was already decided Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, on November 7, leaving little room for a potential hotel quarantine ahead of testing in Australia.

Bakula said he spoke with the CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicali, And that in April, the race in Melbourne could be held on the calendar for 2022.

“We’ve been talking about April with Formula One for some time,” Bakula said.