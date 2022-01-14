The Argentine trained with Djokovic in Australia

Novak Djokovic I received good news this Thursday, Since he was part of the Australian Open draw he already knows his opponent: compatriot Miomir Kikmanovic. After the scandal that engendered around his character by entering the peripheral country despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19And The Serbian is training to reach the first major championship of the year in the best possible way and in the last hours he participated in training with an Argentine.

Fede Correa with Djokovic in Australia. Photo: Instagram.

it’s about Federico Correa, who will participate for the first time against the French Gael Moonves In the first round of the Australian Open. Rosario, who is ranked 64 in the ATP rankings, posted two photos on his Instagram account with Knoll at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. “Thank you @djokernole and the team,” he wrote in the description of the photos, as he was delighted to be able to train with the world number one.

Spreading Korea with Djokovic

Nol case in Australia

Novak Djokovic was part of the draw Australian Open And he already has a rival – compatriot Miomir Kekmanovich-, But the Australian government has yet to confirm his stay in the country. The Serbian, whose visa was returned to him at the beginning of the week after a ruling in his favour, is awaiting what might happen regarding the new procedures that could be set by the authorities, Since the Minister of Immigration has the power to dictate their deportation for not being vaccinated, Mandatory condition for entering the territory of Oceania.

Representing Argentina

once again There will be Argentine representatives in one of the most important tennis tournaments. Diego SchwartzmanThe number 13 in the world, will make his debut against Serbian Filip Krajinovic, while Federico Correa He will face the French Gael Monfils and Federico Delbonis He will have Pedro Martinez of Spain as his rival. On the other side, Facundo Bagnes He will face Chilean Christian Garin, Sebastian Baez With Spaniard Albert Ramos and Juan Manuel Cerondolo against a good competitor.

Peque will be in Melbourne.

