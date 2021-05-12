The Algorithms Behind Scientific Breakthroughs – The Spectrum of Science

In 2019, the Event Horizon Telescope team opened the world’s first view of a black hole. However, the image of the glowing, ring-shaped object revealed by the group was not a conventional one. It was calculated from a massive amount of data captured by radio telescopes in the United States, Mexico, Chile, Spain and Antarctica. Physicists have published the basic program code and documented their findings in several professional articles. In doing so, they wanted to enable other scholars to understand and build on their approach.

