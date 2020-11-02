Tesla unveils updated Cybertruck electric truck design in ‘a month or so’

Tesla refreshed the Cybertruck design and now CEO Elon Musk says Tesla will be ready to unveil the updated electric pickup design in “a month or so”.

What will you look like?

Last month, Mask did Cybertruck Design Review Together with Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla’s head of design, they said the automaker is implementing several improvements to the electric van that were unveiled a year ago.

On Twitter on Sunday, Musk said that Tesla will release pictures of the updated design in about a month.

Over half a million people have already booked Cybertruck and they will be curious to see how Tesla has updated the design.

It is not clear what changes Tesla is implementing to the electric van.

Musk previously talked about it Tesla updates its Cybertruck adaptive air suspension. They also talked about making the truck smaller, however Musk canceled that plan After another design review in May.

At the time, the CEO also spoke of making “the midfield more level” and “lowering the window sill height”.

While the plan to make the truck smaller has been scrapped, these design changes may still be on the table.

Freelance editor Pablo Cobarli previously shared this An updated offer for Cybertruck with these modifications:

Here’s also a sliding photo comparison of the two designs with the original on the left and modified on the right:

However, this was after a previous design revision of the truck and further changes are expected.

What else would you like to change in Tesla Cybertruck? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tesla said it plans to launch The two higher versions of Cybertruck in late 2021.

The range of these two electric trucks will range between 300 and 500 miles and will be equipped with dual and triple motors and start at $ 49,000.

A cheaper, lower range version of the Tesla Cybertruck will be available later.

