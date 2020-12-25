TENNIS: Melbourne organizers expect all the big players – sporting mix

Organizers of the Australian Open, which has been postponed by three weeks, expect all of the top players to start on February 8th – including Roger Federer of Switzerland, who is not yet fully fit.

“We have made promises from every player in the world to come to Australia,” said tournament director Craig Tilly. Of course a lot might happen, but every player has his name, including the 39-year-old Federer.

A 20-time winner from Switzerland had recently questioned whether he was fit enough for Australia after two knee operations this year. He told Swiss media that he was behind schedule in the recovery process.

But Tilly says he has been in contact with Federer. “He said it will likely start on February 8th. But a lot will depend on how the recovery process is going over the next two to three weeks,” Tilly said.

The fact that the first major tournament of the Grand Slam tournament despite the coronavirus pandemic is thanks to the fact that players are allowed to train for up to five hours a day in a hotel despite the quarantine.

The tournament is meant to be held in front of up to 50 percent of the general public – in 2020, a total of 840,000 fans flocked to the facility in Melbourne Park during the tournament.





Text: © LAOLA1.at/APA

The Australian Open, the ATP Cup: This is how the year of tennis 2021 begins

to the top » Comments ..