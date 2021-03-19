Finland was ranked the happiest country in the world for the fourth year in a row

Visit Finland

All good things … Four:

Finland has been ranked the happiest country in the world for the fourth year in a row

Gives the world champion in happiness

Tips for a happier life.

Helsinki / Frankfurt, March 19, 2021. It has long been known that Finns are among the happiest people in the world – Finland was named the happiest country in the world in the United Nations’ World Happiness Report in 2018, 2019, 2020 and now also in 2021. To bring the Finnish lifestyle to the world, Visit Finland offers four happiness-making activities that post-pandemic travelers shouldn’t miss.

Finland was again voted first by the United Nations’ annual World Happiness Report and managed to defend the prestigious title for the fourth time in a row – no other country has been able to do so yet. The fact that people in this country in the Far North are so happy is due to many factors, and they themselves attribute this to their special connection to nature and outdoor activities. After all, 90 percent of the country is either covered by water or forest.

“Finnish happiness is not superficial or recognizable at first glance – it is deeply rooted in our being. Sustainable happiness is our strength and means we take life as it comes – a trait that helps us even during these difficult times. We value the little things in our daily life, like sitting on a bench.” After a sauna session to relax and look at the lake or swim in the morning in the sea before we start the working day, ”explains Hailey Jimenez, Senior Manager, International Marketing, Business Finland.

The following video explains why Finns are considered the happiest people in the world: https://youtu.be/oBHe6p1E_4o

Activating happiness hormones the Finnish way –

Four Simple Tips:

1. Return to Mother Nature

75% of Finland is covered with forests – so it’s no wonder that nature plays a major role in the Finnish way of life. Finland has 40 national parks, and thanks to the so-called “everyone’s right”, both locals and visitors can move freely in nature and enjoy outdoor activities, regardless of who owns or operates an area. In summer, Finland is ideal for swimming, hiking, cycling and camping, while in winter, visitors can try cross-country skiing and even the new running trend with wool socks. Finns love to escape crowded cities and surround themselves with nature to relax. It has been scientifically proven that just 15 minutes in the woods can reduce feelings of stress.

2. Searching for food as a need for the soul

In summer and autumn, Finland is the ideal place to search for fresh wild foods in forests and waterways. These include berries, mushrooms, wild herbs, and vegetables, and fishing is a popular activity throughout the year. Finland’s growing restaurant scene has also devoted itself to using fresh and local ingredients, and has put the country on the gastronomic map. Wandering through forests and fields in search of food may seem simple, but it can be peaceful, rewarding, educational and enjoyable and thus create added value for people. This activity can also have a therapeutic effect and help slow down and appreciate the nature that surrounds people again.

3. The healing power of water

Finland is the land of a thousand lakes – 188,000 to be exact. For active travelers, there is no better way to experience the beauty and tranquility of the Finnish countryside than paddling across the lakes in a canoe or kayak. But there are also other ways to explore the country’s waters, for example by steamboat on Lake Oulujärvi or along its shores on an Icelandic horse. In the heart of Finland, Lake Saimaa attracts a distinct animal population, the Saimaa ringed seal – one of the rarest and most endangered species of seals in the world. In addition, the Finns’ national pastime, plunging into ice water after a sauna session or ice swimming, is known to energize the body and improve general well-being.

4. Serotonin from the sauna

The most famous Finnish word, which also found its way into the German language, is ‘sauna’. There are three million saunas in Finland, after all, taking a sauna is a ritual that has been practiced for thousands of years, gathering friends and family from all generations together. In addition, Finnish sauna culture was included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2020, making it the first Finnish contribution to this prestigious list. For Finns, saunas are good for the mind and increase feelings of happiness. It is also considered a place for contemplation and a place to be away from the outside world. The best part of experiencing a sauna is what is known in Finland as “post-sauna bliss” – meaning the exhilarating feeling of cleansing your body and mind.

Webcast of the Global Happiness Report on March 20 at 11 a.m. EST and the full report can be found at website From the Global Happiness Report is available.

Finnish Lucky Pictures:

https://mediabank.businessfinland.fi/l/TPtvLSVmVDdH

Visit Finland

It set itself the goal of promoting Finland as a travel and marketing destination for international travelers and helping travel companies internationalize. Visit Finland cooperates with tour service companies, tour operators, transport companies, embassies and Finnish regions and is part of Business Finland.

Business in Finland

Finnish government organization to finance innovation and promote trade, travel and investment. 600 Business Finland experts work in 40 offices worldwide and in 16 regional offices throughout Finland. Business Finland is part of the Team Finland network and its mission is to enable growth and create opportunities for Finland through innovation and international expansion. Business Finland wants to enable global corporate growth as well as create first-class business ecosystems and a competitive business environment for Finland.