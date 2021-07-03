Team, schedule, appointments, live TV or free broadcast

Football has been an official Olympic discipline since 1908. With the postponement from Olympia 2020 to 2021, competitions will now take place from July 22 to August 8, 2021. All information about Olympic football, fixtures, current schedule, team and live TV broadcasts can be found here. Free and live broadcast.

football At Olympia 2021: From July 22 to August 7, 16 teams will compete for Olympic medals in Tokyo. Germany qualified through U21 European Championship Like the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. It is not yet clear who will meet Germany in the preliminary round for the 2021 Olympics. You can find out everything else you need to know about the schedule, dates and TV broadcasts here.

German football team preliminary squad for the 2021 Olympics

Only players born after or in 1997 can participate in football matches at Olympia 2021 – with the exception of three players per team. So Stefan Koontz, the coach of the national under-21 team, may want to be a national player Manuel Neuer Or Joshua Kimmish. This can be in the initial list list with 70 names. So far, however, the list has not yet been determined. These players have good chances of hosting the 2021 Olympics:

A goal keeper:

Florian Muller ( SC Freiburg )

( ) Florian Kastenmeier ( Fortuna Dusseldorf )

( ) looking for two dhams ( Mainz 05 )

central defender:

Jordan Torunariga ( Hertha Berlin )

) Felix Odokhai ( Augsburg )

( ) Kevin Schlutterbeek ( SC Freiburg )

( ) Janice Horn ( 1. FC Köln )

( ) Mats Hummels ( Borussia Dortmund )

Back:

Benjamin Henrichs (Red Bulls)

(Red Bulls) Maximilian Mittelstadt ( Hertha Berlin )

Central midline:

Maximilian Arnold ( Wolfsburg VFL )

( ) Swat Sardar ( Schalke 04 )

Attacking midfield:

Cedric T-shirt ( 1. FC Union Berlin )

( ) Lazar Samargic ( RB Leipzig )

the ward:

Marco Richter ( Augsburg )

Sturm:

Kevin Volland ( AS Monaco )

( ) Max Cross ( 1. FC Union Berlin )

Football in the Olympic Games 2021: These teams are there

The soccer teams that will fight for medals in the 2021 Olympics have already been decided. While Japan As the host is automatically entitled to participate in the Summer Olympics, it has qualified through the Asian Under-23 Championships. AustraliaAnd the South Korea And the Saudi. Won the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations EgyptIvory Coast and South Africa get a ticket for the 2021 Olympics. In addition, winners of the European Under-21 Championship are allowed France, romania, Spain And Germany to go to Tokyo. Other football teams that have qualified for the 2021 Summer Olympics are New Zealand, Argentina and Brazil. Here is a list of football participants in the 2021 Olympics:

Egypt

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Germany

Ivory Coast

France

Japan

New Zealand

Romania

Saudi

Spain

South Africa

South Korea

Olympia 2021 football: schedule and dates

group stage 22-28 July 2021

Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France

Date time (gear) Game Playground July 22, 2021 It’s 10 O’clock Mexico – France Ajinomoto-Stadion, Qufu July 22, 2021 It’s 13 Japan – South Africa Ajinomoto-Stadion, Qufu 25 July 2021 It’s 10 O’clock France – South Africa Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama 25 July 2021 It’s 13 Japan – Mexico Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama 28 July 2021 1.30 pm South Africa – Mexico Sapporo dome, Sapporo 28 July 2021 1.30 pm France – Japan International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama

Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania

Date time (gear) Game Playground July 22, 2021 It’s 10 O’clock New Zealand – South Korea Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima July 22, 2021 It’s 13 Honduras – Romania Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima 25 July 2021 It’s 10 O’clock New Zealand – Honduras Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima 25 July 2021 It’s 13 Romania – South Korea Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima 28 July 2021 10:30 AM Romania – New Zealand Sapporo dome, Sapporo 28 July 2021 10:30 AM South Korea – Honduras International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama

Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia

Date time (gear) Game Playground July 22, 2021 9:30 AM Egypt – Spain Sapporo dome, Sapporo July 22, 2021 12:30 PM Argentina – Australia Sapporo dome, Sapporo 25 July 2021 9:30 AM Egypt – Argentina Sapporo dome, Sapporo 25 July 2021 12:30 PM Australia – Spain Sapporo dome, Sapporo 28 July 2021 It’s 13 Australia – Egypt Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama 28 July 2021 It’s 13 Spain – Argentina Miyagi Stadium, revo

Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia

Date time (gear) Game Playground July 22, 2021 10:30 AM Brazil – Germany International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama July 22, 2021 1.30 pm Ivory Coast – Saudi International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama 25 July 2021 10:30 AM Brazil – Ivory Coast International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama 25 July 2021 1.30 pm Saudi – Germany International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama 28 July 2021 It’s 10 O’clock Saudi – Brazil Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama July 28 It’s 10 O’clock Germany – Ivory Coast Miyagi Stadium, revo

Quarter-finals July 31, 2021

time (gear) Game Playground It’s 10 O’clock Group C Winner – Runner-up Group D Miyagi Stadium, revo 11 hours The winning group A – the second group B Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima 12 o’clock Group D Winner – Runner-up Group C Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama It’s 13 The winning group B – the second group A International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama

Semi-finals 3. August 2021

time (gear) Game Playground It’s 10 O’clock Winner of Quarter-finals 4 – Winner of Quarter-finals 3 Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima It’s 13 Winner Quarter-final 2 – Winner Quarter-final 1 Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama

Game of bronze August 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. (CEST), Saitama 2002 Stadium, Saitama

Semi-final losers 1 – Semi-final losers 2

Conclusion August 7, 2021, 1:30 p.m. (CEST), Yokohama International Stadium (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama

Winner of the semi-finals 1 – Winner of the semi-finals 2

Live broadcast of the 2021 Olympics football on TV and free broadcast

Dispatch rights for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo attached Eurosport. Next to Eurosport Also broadcast by public broadcasters ARD And the ZDF Olympia 21 Live on TV and Free Streaming. This agreement has been in effect since the 2018 Winter Games. However, it is not yet known whether all football matches in Tokyo will be shown for free on television and broadcast. We are updating at this point.

Time difference in Olympia 2021: Watch football live on TV and broadcast

The Japanese capital, Tokyo, is seven hours ahead of Germany in the summer. Example: If you start a game in Japan at 3 PM, it will start live at 8 AM German time. Most football matches at the 2021 Summer Olympics will be played in the afternoon and evening. Anyone wishing to watch Olympic football live on television or television or online in broadcast should take a vacation or hope that the board of directors will find themselves in an Olympic fever.

