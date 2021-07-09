Switzerland vs Spain, after beating France

Football fans in Switzerland took to the streets to celebrate the national team’s victory over France. It must be said that in Switzerland at the moment it is not necessary to wear a mask outdoors. Keystone / Ennio Linza



The Swiss national football team reached the quarter-finals of a major tournament for the first time since 1954, with a dramatic victory over France in the European Championship.

This content was published on Jun 29, 2021 – 10:29



swissinfo.ch/mga

Switzerland beat the world title holder (5-4), France, on penalties, after the two teams tied with three goals each at the end of 120 minutes of a dramatic match.

The victory in the round of 16 of the European Championship on Monday evening sparked festive scenes throughout the Alps and the reaction of local newspapers, Tuesday, to the success of the Rujiblanca team.

“Last night we witnessed an explosion of joy in all the cities of Switzerland,” the newspaper said. timeExternal link.

“The historic victory of the national football team filled the nation with happiness.”

Zurich daily newspaper New Zurich Times He pointed out that the team “thrown the weight of history” after 67 years without being able to qualify for the knockout stages of the European Championship or the World Cup.

Despite starting the match in Bucharest as a small team, Switzerland took the lead and missed a penalty before France returned and scored three goals. Two Swiss goals in the last ten minutes led to the match going into extra time and then into the penalty shootout, with a draw at three points.

Switzerland scored all five penalties before Swiss goalkeeper Jan Sommer blocked the French team’s last shot.

For France, a major defeat leaves him out of Euro 2020, and for Switzerland a victory takes him to the quarter-finals on Friday against Spain.

The French press has been relentless with their team, and Le Figaro condemned his performance as “collective wreckExternal link“.

International headlines focused on the failure of France, not the success of the Swiss team. However, the British newspaper Watchman And he gave a few words to the Swiss team: “Switzerland defied logic and form to snatch victory.”

The The New York Times looks surprisedExternal link That a Swiss team “well-trained, but limited – and also uninspired” could qualify for the quarter-finals.

Fans and the press agree that Switzerland contributed to an exciting and high-quality football day, as Spain beat Croatia on the same Monday, in a match similar to a rollercoaster ride.

“Magical Monday: External link ¿The best day in the history of the euro? “External link BBC Sports wonders what the balance is for a memorable day in European football.

#FranceSw Switzerland – World Upside Down: Switzerland removes France from EURO2020 in its account, Swiss cartoonist Patrick Chapat said in a tweet. Tweet embedExternal link.

Patrick Chapat



And we conclude with this paragraph from the Spanish newspaper CountryExternal link On his account for one day: “From a match that demanded more than one restriction, Spain pushed into the quarter-finals, where it will face Switzerland, the surprise executioner of France on Friday, at 6:00 pm in Saint Petersburg.”