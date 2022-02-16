Switzerland lifts its health restrictions and will no longer require a COVID certificate

GENEVA, 16 February The Swiss government announced today the immediate lifting of most health restrictions against COVID-19, including the need to present a certificate of vaccination or to wear a mask in public. The cancellation of these measures, which have been applied with greater or lesser restrictions for two years, by which Switzerland will return to almost “normal” before the outbreak of the epidemic, was announced at a press conference by the Swiss President, Ignazio Cassis, and will go into force tomorrow Thursday . However, the obligation to wear masks in health centers and public transportation will remain in effect. Light begins to see at the end of the tunnel. This new stage forces us to live with this virus again and now that most restrictions are removed society must find a new balance.” The Swiss government’s announcement indicates the disappearance of measures that were still in place, such as limiting family gatherings, or adopting remote work in professions Cassis asked for “respect and solidarity” for those who wish to continue to protect themselves with a mask, and stressed that a COVID certificate (also available to people who have not been vaccinated but who have overcome the disease) will continue to be issued to people who want to travel to countries where they are still vaccinated. On the other hand, country entry requirements that remain, including the health form or the need to provide evidence of vaccination, recovery from disease, or negative tests that are still required from people from some countries with a high incidence of infections On the other hand, organizers of public events will no longer need to apply for a special permit to do so.According to the Federal (Executive) Council, the positive development of the epidemiological situation and the success of vaccination campaigns have come h take this “important” step. Swiss authorities calculate that between 30 and 40 percent of the country’s population has contracted COVID-19 in an omicron wave, as a result of which the central European country has gained some immunity to the coronavirus, provided it does not develop into a new case. The most dangerous variants. EFE ams-abc/jgb