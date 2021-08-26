Wang: “China is ready to strengthen ties with Ethiopia” (2) – Xinhua

(Xinhua) – BEIJING, Aug. 26 – Currently, the United States is trying to discredit China with the intention of taking responsibility for the failure of the epidemic control at home, said Wang. Wang, in particular, noted that the US intelligence community is speeding up the drafting of the so-called source tracing report in an effort to blame the eastern country.



The Chinese Foreign Minister expressed his belief that the international community, including Ethiopia, will not be deceived by the nature of the US measures, and that it will continue to take an objective and fair stance, and clearly oppose the malicious attempt to politicize the search for Covid-19 and together maintain the healthy momentum of international solidarity against the epidemic.



For his part, Demeke welcomed China’s strong support for his country in the fight against the coronavirus, saying that Ethiopia is committed to pushing the China-Ethiopia strategic partnership of cooperation to a new level.



Like China, Ethiopia, Demeke said, firmly opposes Western interference in the internal affairs of other countries under the pretext of human rights, adding that his country believes that the search for assets should not be politicized but should be done according to science. The latter then added that Ethiopia is impatient to participate in the new FOCAC session and will make full use of the platform to enrich bilateral relations.



The two sides also exchanged views on other issues of common concern. (Xinhwa)