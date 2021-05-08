Swiss Tourism Director reveals first impressions of Roger Federer

Roger Federer and Robert De Niro are two names with amazing talent and success. While one of them has a treasury full of prizes, the other one has a collection of trophies. They recently joined forces to promote tourism in Switzerland and have taken the world by storm.

It’s fair to say that no one would have imagined the Swiss Master and Godfather sharing a screen. In a recent interview, Livio Dainese, Wirz’s co-CEO and creative director, spoke about this once in a lifetime experience.

Livio’s starters are impressed by the work ethic of Roger Federer and Robert De Niro, as the Dainese revealed their first impression of 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.

In essence, he reiterated why the Swiss master loved and followed him around the world. “Roger Federer is exactly the real-life guy you’d expect. Just an incredibly talented and successful good guy,” said the creative director.

Additionally, Dainese explained that while Federer is welcoming and warm, the veteran actor is reserved. Also, he felt that the famous taxi driver actor had a slight advantage for him.

“Robert De Niro is very conservative, but he’s got a lot of rogue,” said Dainese. Although advertising isn’t their first profession, Roger and Bob impressed Wirz’s boss with their work ethic.

Livio said, “I was impressed by Roger’s performance and his desire to try things. On the one hand, Robert De Niro, who was really good at the first shot, but then improved again from taking to take.”

It will be the pre-tournament period to the French Open in 2021. Given his resignation from tennis, the Basel born will take a little longer to get used to the mud surface. But tennis is second nature to Federer, and he will adapt faster than others.

The ATP 250 Geneva Open 2021 will take place from 15 to 22 May. It will give you exactly one week of rest before the start of the French Open. Do you think Federer can win the Grand Slam again before retiring?