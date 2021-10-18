Swan OneDesign Worlds 2021: Germany’s two-time World Cup win in Swan: ‘Hatari’ ahead of ‘Earlybird’

Sunday’s autumn intense sailing near Saint-Tropez came to an exciting end for the Swan OneDesign Worlds. After two weeks of fantastic regattas for participants and fans at the two-part Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez, the World Pelican Championship in the coastal city region of the French Riviera, popular not only with the regatta crews, was a focused load of sport from first class. The Société Nautique Saint-Tropez hosted the Pelican Summit. The championship title was contested in four units of the classes of Swan 36, Swan 42, Swan 45 and Swan 50.

Stefano Gattini Stefano Gattini Swan 50 crews work against the stunning backdrop of Saint-Tropez

Once again, the German boats showed their dominance over the Swan 50. Markus Brennick’s crew in the “Hattari” (Norddeutscher Regatta Verein / Bayerischer Yacht-Club) defended the world championship title they already won in 2020 by three points over the team surrounding the owner of the “Early Bird” Hendrik Brandeis (Norddeutscher Regatta Verein). In a double package, the GER Crews Leonardo Ferragamos “Cuordileone” relegated to third place on the podium. Sönke Meier-Swatzkis “Niramo” sailed sixth in the field of 16 swans from ten countries, which topped the pros. It was the largest fleet in the World Cup in many ways. In the Swan 45 rating, the crew of Klaus Diederich took a bronze medal in the “Fever”.

Stefano Gattini Stefano Gattini “Early Bird” by Hendrik Brands won the World Cup silver in the first Swan 50 category

ClubSwan Racing / Studio Borlenghi ClubSwan Racing / Studio Borlenghi Lennart van Auveren’s “Dutch” movement wins the world championship in the Swann Fleet 45 See also Olympia - German basketball players want to be 'uncomfortable' at the Olympics - Sports

The duel between the Earlbird and the Hattari, in which Karl Philipp Brennecke, son of Markus Brennick, sailed, remained exciting until the fifth and final race. “It was really tough, the gulf is very tough and unpredictable,” said Markus Viser, Hatari tactics expert. “We sailed really badly the day before. That made it really tough in the final. But we got off to a good start.” Also from controlling them. It was not easy, because the class became stronger and stronger. More and more good people are coming in, and it gets harder every time.” A second place in the final round was enough to win the twelve-man Hatari team, which includes owner Brennik, his son, Marcus Wieser, Felix Kaiser and Michael Muller, two other German sailors. “It couldn’t be much better, almost one year after our last World Cup victory, we were able to defend the title,” Marcus Wieser said happily with the team. Halcrow.

Giulio Testa Giulio Testa Hatari owner Markus Brennecke and his son Karl Philipp Brennecke

At Earlybird, besides owner Hendrik Brandeis, no one other than the current sailing apprentice had to admit defeat: Olympic Laser Champion, America’s Cup winner, Motten World Champion and SailGP dominator Tom Slingsby of Australia helped Early Bird do quickly. As German sailors, Arnd Houer, Julian Hamby, Jens Lavrenz and Marco Schumann, along with other international professionals, sailed to win the Vice World Championship title. And on Sunday evening, the teams “Hattari” and “Early Bird” together celebrated the racing week called by Hendrik Brandeis, as sailors congratulated him on his 58th birthday from midnight.

Here you can find all Swan OneDesign Worlds 2021 results (please click!)

.