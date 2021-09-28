Supports Xbox Series X | S is officially Dolby Vision. Available for over 100 titles including Halo Infinite

Microsoft

Microsoft announces official support for Dolby Vision on Xbox Series X | S.

Coming soon games like Halo Infinite, over 100 Xbox Series X games | S Optimized is already on sale, it will be available today on TVs equipped with Dolby Vision technology for a more vibrant and sensitive HDR expression.

According to Microsoft, Dolby Vision is compatible with more than 100 titles that are optimized for the latest generation Xbox Series X | S, which is going on sale and soon.

(renewal: According to Microsoft, the number of titles currently compatible with Dolby Vision that will be supported in the future is “100 or more” including those currently on sale and scheduled for release. Most Xbox Series X games will be supported | S Enhanced HDR compatible.

Microsoft’s Xbox game catalog contains a range of games that support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, but not all of them are compatible.

Playing with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

In addition, previous-generation HDR10-compatible games and games converted to HDR by AutoHDR technology, such as the Xbox 360 and other prior works of HDR, are said to be richer in color expression than before on future Dolby Vision compatible TVs. ..

Confirm and activate Dolby Vision Gaming support

To see if your TV supports or has Dolby Vision enabled, go to the Xbox Settings menu.

General ・ TV and display options 4K TV details Choose.

For Dolby Vision compatible TVs, see “Supported Functions and Standards”play the game“less than,

✔ Your TV supports Dolby Vision for gaming up to 4K 120Hz (60Hz).

It should be displayed with a check mark. Whether it’s up to 60Hz or 120Hz depends on the TV.

LG’s OLED TVs, which predated the latest HDMI 2.1 gaming specification, initially supported Dolby Vision up to 60Hz, but with the latest firmware update, the 2021 model already supports 4K 120Hz Dolby Vision.

We plan to support the 2020 model in the future, but we don’t know which series or model will be supported.

General TV and display options Video mode select and selectDolby Vision ✔You must check.