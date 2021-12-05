Super-G Men at Beaver Creek Live Today on TV, Live Stream and Live Pointer

After the ski guys had already raced at Beaver Creek yesterday, today is scheduled for the start of the second Super-G race in a row. SPOX shows you how you can watch the sprint live on TV, live stream and live ticker today.

Alpine skiing, broadcast: Super G men’s at Beaver Creek – The most important info about the race

Today, Friday, December 3, the men’s skate racers will run the Super G Race at Beaver Creek (USA). It’s the second Super G in two days. Yesterday it was all about World Cup points on the ski slopes in Colorado. The Swiss Marco Odermatt achieved the victory against Matthias Maier and Broderick Thompson. Germany’s Andreas Sander missed the podium by less than four.

The speed competition starts today at 7.45 pm German time. It’s the second Super-G of the season after the original Super-G opening at Lake Louise on Thursday was canceled due to weather conditions.

Alpine Skiing, Broadcasting: The Super G guys at Beaver Creek live on TV and broadcast today

You're watching Super-G in the US today Eurosport 2. There will be no free TV broadcast of the race. With dazn-You can subscribe Eurosport 2 But open. Reason: Eurosport And dazn Entered into the cooperation that it dazn– Customers allow both Eurosport 1 Beside Eurosport 2 to use. Thus, the two channels are displayed on the platform around the clock.

Alpine skiing, broadcast: Super G guys at Beaver Creek today in live stream

Alpine skiing: the current situation in the Men’s World Cup