Steph Curry’s Warriors: Nate Robinson teammates are rated

During his time with Golden State WarriorsSteve Curry has had 106 teammates who have appeared in at least one match. Some have played exactly one game, while others have played in the hundreds. Some never actually played a game that Curry was active for, while others formed major historical partnerships with him.

And I’m ranking all 106 of them before starting a new season and adding to the tally. Better to move.

Players are ranked – and stats appear – based solely on their time on Curry’s team. It doesn’t matter how good / bad they are in other organizations. How good / bad it was in the pre-2009-10 the Warriors Difference does not matter.

# 28 – Nate Robinson

Photo by Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Toys: 51 (49 of 106)

Points for each game: 11.2 (19 of 106)

Rebound per match: 2.0 (T-70 of 106)

The decisive passes for each match: 4.5 (7th of 106)

For a while, let’s try and forget our latest memory of Nate Robinson, as he’s face down on the canvas in a boxing match after fighting a morally deformed YouTuber in a fight that’s punished for God knows Financial reasons.

Instead, let’s go back to the 2011-12 season, when Robinson would fit in with the Warriors – one of the eight teams he would have played with in his NBA career.

Dubs weren’t a good team yet – they went 23-43 in the abbreviated season – but they were all fun with Steve Curry, Monta Ellis, Clay ThompsonDavid Lee and Nate Rob.

It was fun.

Robinson will still be remembered for his amazing heroism despite being 5’9 “, and for his charisma and stage. But during his tenure at the Warriors, he was also, quite simply, a good basketball player. He averaged double numbers despite being knocked off the bench, and they were His stats per 36 minutes 17.2 points and 7.0 assists He was a decent shooter from city center, with an impressive assist rate.

Advanced stats paint Robinson as a player who made the Warriors’ attack noticeably better. We’ll remember him a lot for being fun, but we shouldn’t forget that he was good too.

With fewer than 30 players left, I’ll start listing the remaining names in alphabetical order, to help determine if someone is ranked correctly. here they are:

Kelena Azubwick, Leandro Barbosa, Harrison Barnes, Jordan Bell, Andrew Bogot, Willie Collie-Stein, Marquis Chris, De Marcus Cousins, Kevin Durant, Monta Ellis, Dreamond Green, Andre Iguodala, Jarrett Jack, Damion Lee, David Lee, Jeremy Lynn , Sean Livingston, Kevon Looney, Cory Maggett, Javille McGee, Zaza Pachulia, Eric Paschal, Dr. Angelo Russell, Clay Thompson, David West, Andrew Wiggins, Dorrell Wright