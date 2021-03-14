Spring finally! Space for new things

Spring finally!

The days get longer and brighter – Spring is coming. Many people feel more alive and experience the season as if not only nature around them, but also awakened.

For some, spring is the time for new relationships and friendships, others spoil their homes, and others consider career changes. And there are quite a few of them – finally! The desire to lose weight. Spring is a time for new things and change.

Slang puts it this way: “Everything is new in May.” So: create space for new things in your life!

Use positive mood and energy:

Get more air walking, walking, cycling or jogging. Go outside, even if the weather isn’t perfect. Fresh air and exercise are good for you!

Drink lots of water and tea. Eat lighter weight, fruits, vegetables and poultry. This is good for your body!

Choose a sport before or learn a new sport. Have you always wanted to dance, duel or play volleyball? Then see where this is possible in your area. Give yourself a shake! Don’t think about whether you can do this or embarrass yourself. What other people think about you doesn’t matter much.

Let your gaze wander around the apartment. Which room or corner do you want to decorate? W: Look at what you no longer need from the many things that you have. If you feel too bad to throw it away, show it to a friend or in an advertisement. Hold it and don’t put it off anymore!

Space for something new

All of the above are good ideas to give a fresh impetus to everyday life. But think about the most important thing in all good suggestions: your soul!

More than 2,500 years ago, the prophet Jeremiah uttered a word aimed at change and a new beginning for the people of Israel: “Plow a new land.” (Bible, Jeremiah, chapter 4, verse 3)

Even if it is new to you: God is the God of new and change. Even if the vast majority of churches do not radiate that at all. Some Christians look like cup keepers and are obsessed with tradition. But God, the Father of Jesus Christ, is different! He loves the new and the life!

14.03.2021

Norbert Abbt

Jesus