Spotify and Netflix want Meghan and Harry to be ‘like the Kardashian but with the crown’: Here’s why

Spotify and Netflix don’t seem to agree much on the contents suggested by Meghan and Harry.

According to Neil Shaun, an expert on events related to the royal family, the entertainment giant wants to acquire the Sussexes. Develop different content From those who have in mind.

As the Daily Star also mentioned, Meghan and Harry signed Profitable deals with Netflix and Spotify Having decided to leave England and the royal family, he settled in California and lived financially independent.

On the Archewell website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explain what their plans are, including a docu-series on Invictus Games – A sporting event featuring competition between veterans with permanent disabilities, and an animated series.

However, despite also announcing a podcast series, fans have only watched one episode so far. Posted on Christmas 2020. According to Neal Shaun, Spotify and Netflix have taken matters into their own hands.

For a royal expert, streaming giants would like it Emphasis on celebrity status for the couple.

“Let’s face it – as Sean says on his YouTube channel – Harry and Meghan are good at work because they Their brand is mentioned all over the world On TV shows, newspapers, and online.

‘They want them to be like the Kardashians, but with the crown’

Spotify and Netflix seem to want Meghan and Harry Offer “lighter” content.

“We need to have fun now. Spotify and Netflix fans with the idea of ​​Harry and Meghan of celebrities. The expert adds that both would like to give an idea of ​​their lives as members of the former royal family.”

Neil speculated that the news could be so Sussex to New York coveragek last September, or an in-depth look behind the scenes of Megan’s 40×40 initiative announced last year to mark her 40th birthday.

Long story short, Netflix and Spotify would like Harry and Meghan to be”A little like a Kardashian With crowns of course.”

It remains to be seen how the Sussexes will take it, considering the recent statements of Meghan and Harry Against the no-vax podcast on the platform.