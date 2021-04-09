Sports tips for this weekend: “International Women’s Football Match” and winter sports

We recommend these sports programs today. Photo: Adobestock / Thaut Images

Looking for weekend sports tips? We picked the best recommendations for you from the TV show. Whether it is winter sports, cycling or team sports: Here you will find an overview of the truly worthwhile sporting programs. Run it!

This coming weekend, we have selected six captivating sporting events that will be shown on FREE TV: team sports, cycling and winter sports will be on the program from 4:00 pm on Saturday. These are the weekend sporting events that should definitely not be missed.

News: “International Women’s Football Match” (Sat 4:00 pm ARD time)

The German women’s soccer team will play the next two international matches in Wiesbaden. National coach Martina Voss Tecklenburg’s team will face Australia on April 10 (4.10 PM / ARD) and Norway on April 13 (4 PM / ZDF), as announced by the German Football Association. “With Australia and Norway, we are facing two of the best countries in the world,” said Voss Tecklenburg. “Both teams are known for their physical and dynamic football.”

The ARD sports broadcast will last for 120 minutes.

Volleyball: “Volleyball Live – Bundesliga Playoffs” (Sa. 16:25 on Sport1)

The German women’s volleyball league continues to remain at home in Sport 1. The final series will be played in the “Best of Five” status. Today is the first duel between Dresdner SC and Allianz MTV Stuttgart in the program. Last year, the season was canceled without the championship decision due to Coronavirus, and Allianz MTV previously won in Stuttgart. The Swabians are hoping for the next title, but Dresden was at its best during the season and finished the main tour in first place.

Volleyball on Sport1 promises everything a sports fan could wish for, for 125 minutes.

News: “Sportschau” (Saturday 6:30 pm in ARD)

Round 28: DSC Arminia Bielefeld – Sport-Club Freiburg, FC Bayern Munich – 1. FC Union Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt – VfL Wolfsburg, Hertha BSC – Borussia Mönchengladbach, SV Werder Bremen – RB Leipzig • Second League – 28. Tour: Fortuna Düsseldorf – Karlsruheher SC, Paderborn 07 – VFL Bochum 1848, FC Erzgeberg Oy – FC St. Pauli, Holstein Kiel – SSV Jan Regensburg.

The sports program on ARD promises everything a sports fanatic could want for 87 minutes.

Cycling: “Cycling: Paris-Roubaix” (Sunday 10:55 AM in Eurosport)

Paris-Roubaix is ​​one of the most popular classic one-day races and one of the five cycling attractions. The 250 km race, which has been around since the end of the nineteenth century, is always held on a Sunday in April. Contrary to what the name suggests, the classic spring will not be held in Paris, but instead begins in Compiègne, 80 km to the north. A feature of the ever-flat Paris-Roubaix are cobbled lanes, which were popular in northern France and difficult to drive, especially when wet.

The sports broadcast on Eurosport lasts 395 minutes.

