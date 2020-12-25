Sports Accord – Football Luck Switzerland: 11 direct places to start the European World Cup

European women footballers have secured eleven direct qualifications for the Women’s World Cup in 2023, making them the largest group for the tournament to be held for the first time with 32 teams. This came from a message published by the FIFA World Association on Christmas. This means that there will definitely be two more European teams in Australia and New Zealand finals than before. Recently, the Women’s World Cup was held with 24 participants.

The Swiss women’s soccer team is also pleased with this increase. Ultimately, the decision also increases the chances of Switzerland. The last representation of the national team was at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, where the players lost 1-0 to the host country in the round of 16.

Asia takes 6 places and Africa four

Asia now has six Direct Rehabilitation Centers, four each in Africa and North and Central America, and South America three. This one is more than before. As for Oceania, it remains a direct place occupied by New Zealand. Shared host Australia is also included automatically. The three cards still open in the qualifiers will be played with ten selections from all the confederations. A team from Europe is taking part. (Here / dpa)

Will Alisha Lehmann be with the national team in the next World Cup? (Image: Imago)