SpaceX’s Crew-1 astronaut mission for NASA: Live updates

Update

NASA is targeting SpaceX on November 14 to launch Crew-1

SpaceX’s Crew-1 astronauts (from left: NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins, and JAXA Soichi Noguchi astronauts) stand in front of their Crew Dragon capsule, “Resilience,” at SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX’s Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station is It’s now scheduled to launch on Saturday November 14thAt 7:49 PM EST (0049 GMT on November 15), NASA announced Monday (October 26).

Scheduled to be launched on August 30, Crew-1 faced many delays in launch. NASA pushed the mission first to late September, then to October 23, then to October 31 and finally to early to mid-November, citing logistical and technical issues. Newly announced Target-date companies hit this latest timeline.

NASA also announced this Press conference on Wednesday 28 October“To discuss the upcoming launch, including results of the recent test of Falcon 9 Merlin engines after unexpected data that SpaceX recorded during a recent non-NASA launch,” the agency said in a statement, at 4 pm EST (2000 GMT). you may Watch it live here on Space.com, With permission from NASA TV, or directly via the agency website.