SpaceX’s Crew-1 astronaut mission for NASA: Live updates

25 mins ago Marsh Tyler
SpaceX's Crew-1 astronaut mission for NASA: Live updates

Update

NASA is targeting SpaceX on November 14 to launch Crew-1

SpaceX’s Crew-1 astronauts (from left: NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins, and JAXA Soichi Noguchi astronauts) stand in front of their Crew Dragon capsule, “Resilience,” at SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX’s Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station is It’s now scheduled to launch on Saturday November 14thAt 7:49 PM EST (0049 GMT on November 15), NASA announced Monday (October 26).

Scheduled to be launched on August 30, Crew-1 faced many delays in launch. NASA pushed the mission first to late September, then to October 23, then to October 31 and finally to early to mid-November, citing logistical and technical issues. Newly announced Target-date companies hit this latest timeline.

NASA also announced this Press conference on Wednesday 28 October“To discuss the upcoming launch, including results of the recent test of Falcon 9 Merlin engines after unexpected data that SpaceX recorded during a recent non-NASA launch,” the agency said in a statement, at 4 pm EST (2000 GMT). you may Watch it live here on Space.com, With permission from NASA TV, or directly via the agency website.

READ  Hundreds of astronomers warn Elon Musk's Starlink satellites could restrict scientific discoveries

More Stories

NASA is communicating with 43-year-old Voyager 2 who is 11.6 billion kilometers away

8 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Scientists have launched a new view of the OSIRIS-REx crush and grab asteroid – Spaceflight Now

16 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Coronavirus infiltration: Study identifies genetic abnormalities that overreact | Science | News

1 day ago Marsh Tyler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Our GTO Engineering modern will be a V12 sports car inspired by the 1960s

12 mins ago Marsh Tyler

John Oliver “almost burst into tears” when voting in the US election for the first time

22 mins ago Neville Carr

SpaceX’s Crew-1 astronaut mission for NASA: Live updates

25 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Jaffe Baez and Anthony Rizzo of CAPS won the Golden Glove Awards

27 mins ago Marsh Tyler

World of Warcraft – Blizzard Updates Input Broadcasting Software Policy (Multiboxing)

28 mins ago Elena Rowse