South Africa suffered but defeated Australia and is a two-time champion in Dubai

Defeated South Africa 7s 10-7, in a tight match, to Australia 7s and became a champion in the Dubai Sevens Championship. in this way, Blitzboks crowned For the second time in a row On stage world tour.

The Walt Disney Company’s new public entertainment and sports streaming service for adults launched at a preferential cost for its annual subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive perpetual commercial offer that will make subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. subscribe now.

Secondly, 7 pumas They got back the value 3rd place against France 38-21 They finished off an amazing performance in these two weeks in Dubai. In the first tournament, they managed to beat Fiji 19-12.

The full match for the second day of the second week of the Dubai Sevens Championship:

Seven World Circuit – Phase Two, Dubai the second day December 4 Fiji 19-33 Canada Ninth place – semi-finals Australia 12-24 Ireland Quarter-finals Spain 7-31 Japan Ninth place – semi-finals Argentina 12-33 Britain Quarter-finals United State 12-28 France Quarter-finals South Africa 31-19 Kenya Quarter-finals Canada 12-21 Japan eleventh place Ireland 19-24 Britain Fifth place – semi-finals Fiji 7-31 Spain 9th place United State 0-29 Kenya Fifth place – semi-finals Australia 40-0 Argentina semi-finals France 12-19 South Africa semi-finals Britain 10-5 Kenya Fifth place Ireland 19-26 United State 7th place Argentina 38-21 France Bronze Final Australia 7-10 South Africa ultimate gold

Results and complete preparation for the first day of the activity of the second week of the Dubai Sevens Championship: