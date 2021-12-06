South Africa suffered but defeated Australia and is a two-time champion in Dubai

Defeated South Africa 7s 10-7, in a tight match, to Australia 7s and became a champion in the Dubai Sevens Championship. in this way, Blitzboks crowned For the second time in a row On stage world tour.
Secondly, 7 pumas They got back the value 3rd place against France38-21 They finished off an amazing performance in these two weeks in Dubai. In the first tournament, they managed to beat Fiji 19-12.
