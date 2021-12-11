Six “crypto millionaires” make Switzerland’s biggest fortune | Globalism

The list of Switzerland’s largest fortunes, produced annually by the business magazine Bilan, published today, for the first time in its 2021 issue, includes six “crypto millionaires” who have made huge profits from trading virtual currencies.

the family Hoffmann-Cooling-Duschmalé that controls the pharmaceutical giant rush, remains for the second year in a row in the first place, with a fortune estimated at 35,000 million Swiss francs (33,000 million euros).

follow him Klaus Michael Kon , the largest shareholder in the transportation group Kuehne + NagelA French millionaire who lives in Geneva Gerard Wertheimer A luxury brand owner ChanelTheir fortune is about 30,000 million francs (28,000 million euros).

The epidemic analyzed with, did not particularly affect the large fortunes, whose number doubled in the years after the 2008 financial crisis, and there are already about 20,000 residents in Switzerland with assets of more than 10 million francs (9.5 million euros).

The total wealth of the 300 richest Swiss rose 16.3%, the highest in the 30 years since the magazine began making this list.

in new condition”encrypted millionairesTheir fortunes have benefited from a sharp increase in the value of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, which has doubled by five in the past year.

This is the case of Niklas Nikolajsen , a Dane who lives in the Swiss city of Zug and appears on Bilan’s list at number 231, with an estimated net worth of CHF400 million (€382 million).