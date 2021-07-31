Simone Biles Compromise at the Olympics: An Athletic Maturity

simone Biles will also give up the machine finals in the vaulting and parallel bars on Sunday. The USA Gymnastics Association announced the decision today. Beals made the only right decision. The only right, at least if there is agreement that the physical safety of an athlete is more important than gold medals.

The reason for their withdrawal: “torsion”, from torsion, that is, rotation around the longitudinal axis of the body. If you have “sprains”, then suddenly these turns are no longer successful, your head wants to spoil, but your body refuses. This happened in the team final, when Biles lost control in the air and then gave up the competition.

This also happened in practice on Friday when I dropped the bars. Your body is lost in the air. Biles has about twenty longitudinal axis rotations in its program. The risk of breaking your neck with a mental disability like this is real. The comments of gymnasts around the world are rarely unanimous: they praise the “right decision” and their courage in making it; Several have reported similar experiences.

Four gold medals – the lowest

Little is known about the cause of ‘fluctuations’. What can be considered safe is that very stressful situations can lead to mental disability. The Olympic Games are no joke! “The Olympics aren’t fun,” she could feel the weight of the whole world on her shoulders, Biles wrote before the team final. About a year and a half ago it was the The star of this Olympic Games was described; Four gold medals – the least.

It is also known in what kind of system Bills grew up as a gymnast. In the Karolyi system, which was very successful when it came to victories, arguments and fear were not allowed. In this system, team doctor Larry Nassar has been able to sexually abuse girls, including Simone Biles, for nearly two decades. “Finding Your Voice” is the central slogan of the #gymnastAlliance movement, which – sparked by the American controversy – has highlighted dehumanizing training methods around the world.

For her statements — such as “physical health is mental health” — Biles now receives applause from all sides. USA Gymnastics applauds their decision, the rights holder NBC has the most understanding and IOC President Thomas Bach praises them for their “Olympic spirit.” There is an inherent danger here. Because it is about containment and therefore also picking up the sound of the Beals.

She has millions of followers on social media almost united behind her. Nobody wants to spoil that. The aforementioned organizations have different primary concerns: super-performing sports stars who hold their gold with a smile at the camera, in short: increasing amounts for advertising and television rights. The drive to make money above all else is legitimate for the NBC presenter, but by no means for USA Gymnastics and the IOC. Giving Bayles the respect he deserves is one thing, taking back control of them is another.

Just take a detailed look at the reactions to female gamers who have recently found their voice rather than just chanting: the captain’s rainbow arm badges or kneeling as a sign of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement? You have to discuss it first. The longest shorts in beach handball? Anyway, this gives a fine. German gymnasts in long pants? Well, a sign against sexual exploitation.

Behind the reactions, which all stem from patriarchal structures, not least is calculus or opportunism. A perfectly clear attitude to all these measures would be very simple and the term should not be invented first: the mature athlete; Also: the mature black athlete. These days Simone Biles has proven his maturity as the autonomy to act according to self-imposed standards. Thank her for that.