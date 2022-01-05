Sheinbaum meets British Member of Parliament at Old Town Hall

Head of Government , Claudia Sheinbaum Bardot, meeting on Tuesday with the former Labor leader and British Member of Parliament, Jeremy Bernard Corbyn.

The meeting was held in Old Town Hall, where Sheinbaum explained to Corbin the various measures that are being implemented for the benefit of the population in Mexico City.

“He is truly an impressive man, a man of human rights, for equality, well known in the UK and a long-time friend of the President; the President of the Republic visited yesterday and today we had him with a Mexican wife with whom we spoke about what we are doing in the city and what the Fourth Transformation means for us.

“It was a very productive conversation,” he said in an interview.

The president of the capital highlighted the program “Well-being of girls and boys. Her scholarship to start” – Monthly support for students of the basic level – and the operation of the health system in the capital, as well as Increase hospital capacity With three new public hospitals: Topilejo, Gustavo A. Madero and Cuajimalpa (opened in 2022).

Topics like Investing in public transportation: Metro mass transit system (Line 1 upgrade, Cablebús line operations and renovation of public transit units, new trolley buses, construction of the elevated trolley bus in Eje 8 Sur.

Likewise, they talked about 2% tax From 2022 to serve companies by application.

During the meeting, Government Secretary, Marti Patrice Guadarama; Head of the Office of the Prime Minister, José Alfonso Suarez del Real and Aguilera; General Coordinator of Advisers and International Affairs Diana Alarcón Gonzalez; Jeremy Bernard Corbyn’s wife, Laura Alvarez; Researcher Marion Roberts. and Chairman of the National Committee for the Retirement Savings System (CONSAR), Ivan Bligo Moreno.

