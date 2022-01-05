In Finland, they build the world’s largest “snow ring”

France Press agency

Lapajarvi, Finland / 28.02.2021 19:05:52

A group of Finns are attempting to build the world’s largest “ice circulator” this weekend, after several weeks of defrosting and cutting a large circle of ice with a saw initially spinning over a frozen lake.

The feat is performed on the Great Lake Lapajarvi, in the west of the country, and is the work of a Finnish inventor yaThey are pineapple, who claims to have come up with the idea in a viral video posted in 2017. So far, pine grove He built more than 60 rotating circuits.

How it works? Once this circular deck is clear of snow and completely trimmed, the ship’s engine will ignite, powering it on itself amid an icy landscape.

Since the video was posted, the idea has been copied into bigger and bigger rotors, so much so that the . file Guinness Book of Records Assign a category to it.

I admit, “It’s so crazy.” pine grove, whose team had to start by removing 40 centimeters of snow from a circle more than 900 meters in circumference and 300 meters in diameter. Currently, the record is held by an American from Minnesota, who built an “ice cyclist” with a diameter of 228 meters.

To enter the book, you must perform the circuit At least one complete cycle on itself, which is expected by its creators to happen between Sunday and Monday. The main difficulty is to create an ideal circuit that does not prevent rotation.

“If it wasn’t perfectly circular, it wouldn’t rotate,” he explains. Thor Frederick CarlsonOne of the project assistants. Within the Lappajärvi grand circuit, the team cut a smaller circuit, which will be powered by an electric boat motor, while the larger portion needs a gasoline engine.

The municipality contributed its support to the project to warn of the fact that winters in the Nordic countries are continuing less and less due to climate change, noting that the lakes are freezing less and less.

