Shaqiri keeps Switzerland alive and Turkey says goodbye

Baku, Azerbaijan – Switzerland is still breathing. As a result of forgetting Turkey.

Thanks to Xherdan Shaqiri’s two-goal win, Switzerland beat Turkey 3-1 on Sunday to advance by one foot into the European Championship Round of 16.

Winger Stephen Zuber was an assistant in all three Swiss goals, with Seferovic’s goalkeeper scoring the first and Shaqiri signing on the other two.

Irfan Kahn Kahveci scored for Turkey, the only goal for the selected team at Euro 2020.

Switzerland finished third in Group A and will surely reach eighth place as one of the top four third places. They will have to wait for the activity of the other keys to complete to receive confirmation.

Had they scored two more goals, the Swiss would have knocked Wales out of second place in their group and taken the direct pass to the next round. The Welshman lost 1-0 to Italy in Rome.

Boss echoed in the stadium after the final whistle to expel Turkey, which lost all three of its matches. They are left with a goal difference of minus 7, the worst since the tournament expanded to 24 teams in 2016.

Zuber took the mark of the Turkish defenders and allowed Seferovic to overtake Switzerland in the sixth minute, finishing with a low shot from the edge of the box.

Another action by Zuber led to Switzerland’s second goal at 26. Seferovic traveled down the left flank to the area and passed towards Zuber, who managed Shaqiri. The Liverpool winger had plenty of time to control the ball before putting it in the top right corner.

Kahveci reduced the Turks at 62 with an amazing warped shot.

The pro-Turkey fans in Baku woke up, but Shaqiri quickly re-established the goal difference by capping a counter-attack after Zuber’s third pass.