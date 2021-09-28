Shang-Chi, China Bans New Marvel Movie? Here’s what happens

Despite Shang-Chi’s extraordinary receipts at the US box office, this can only be said for the new film. marvel Do the same in China. The deep cultural reform promoted by the Communist Party and General Secretary Xi Jinping, in fact, provides for the prohibition of such products.

On the occasion of the party’s centenary, which falls in 2021, every sector of Chinese society reflects the desire to promote the idea that China and the Communist Party It is the same entity. Thus, in the entertainment sector, the demand came to show at least two trailers per week in each theater.

At the expense of movies like Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as cultural products such as, among others, the Japanese series Ultraman and K-Pop, the contents of which have also been removed from Chinese social platforms. The National Radio and Television Administration also condemned the cult of celebrities and “prostitutes style”Require the media to promote content related to the culture they believe in Traditional, revolutionary and patriotic.

In the meantime, from this part of the world, we are waiting for the release of Shang-Chi on Disney+. the hero of the story Simo LiuFor his part, he was heavily criticized for an interview in which he described his parents’ experiences in communist China and explained their decision to immigrate to Canada.