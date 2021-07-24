Despite some bugs in show games, Team USA men’s basketball is one of the Brooklyn Networks Naughty Kevin Durant Portland Trail Blazers goalkeeper Damian Lillard, is the nominee for the gold medal in The Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Fans who want to watch Team USA men’s basketball will be able to do so bfawWhich broadcasts every contest live.

The US team’s schedule is as follows:

Against France: Sunday, July 25 at 8 a.m. ET (bfaw)

Against Iran: Wednesday, July 28, 12:40 p.m. ET (bfaw)

Against the Czech Republic: Saturday, July 31 at 8 a.m. ET (bfaw)

As with the rest of the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, fans can follow most Olympic events for free via a demo. fuboTV and so bfaw.

Here is the basketball schedule for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics and where to watch each match (all betting times and):

Saturday 24 July

Men’s:

Iran – Czech Republic, 9 pm (bfaw)

Sunday 25 July

Men’s:

Germany vs Italy, 00:40 (bfaw)

Australia – Nigeria, 4:20 am (bfaw)

France vs USA, 8 hours (bfaw)

woman:

South Korea vs Spain, 9pm (bfaw)

Monday 26th July

Men’s:

Argentina – Slovenia, 00:40 (bfaw)

Japan – Spain, 8:00 am (bfaw)

ladies:

Serbia vs. Canada, 4:20 a.m. (bfaw)

Japan vs France, 9pm (bfaw)

Tuesday 27 July

Men’s:

Nigeria vs Germany, 9pm (bfaw)

woman:

Nigeria – USA, 12:40 pm (bfaw)

Australia – Belgium, 4:20 am (bfaw)

Puerto Rico vs China, 8 a.m. (bfaw)

Wednesday 28 July

Men’s:

United States – Iran, 12:40 pm (bfaw)

Italy – Australia, 4:20 am (bfaw)

Czech Republic v France, 8:00 a.m. (bfaw)

woman:

Canada – South Korea 9 pm (bfaw)

Thursday 29 July

Men’s:

Slovenia – Japan, 12:40 pm (bfaw)

Spain vs Argentina 8:00 am (bfaw)

woman:

Spain – Serbia, 4:20 am (bfaw)

Belgium – Puerto Rico, 9 pm (bfaw)

Friday 30 July

Men’s:

Iran vs France, 9pm (bfaw)

woman:

USA v Japan, 12:40 p.m. (bfaw)

France vs Nigeria, 4:20 (bfaw)

China vs Australia, 8 a.m. (bfaw)

Saturday 31 July

Men’s:

Italy vs Nigeria, 00:40 (bfaw)

Australia – Germany, 4:20 am (bfaw)

USA vs Czech Republic, 8 a.m. (bfaw)

woman:

– Canada – Spain 9 pm (bfaw)

Sunday August 1

Men’s:

Argentina – Japan, 12:40 pm (bfaw)

Spain – Slovenia, 4:20 am (bfaw)

woman:

South Korea – Serbia, 8:00 am (bfaw)

Nigeria – Japan, 9 pm (bfaw)

Monday August 2

Men’s:

The teams will be determined at 9pm.bfaw)

woman:

France vs USA, 00:40 (bfaw)

China – Belgium, 4:20 am (bfaw)

Australia – Puerto Rico, 8 am (bfaw)

Tuesday August 3

Men’s:

The difference will be decided, 00:40 (bfaw)

Teams to be determined, 4:20 a.m. (bfaw)

The difference will be determined at 8:00 am.bfaw)

woman:

The teams will be determined at 9pm.bfaw)

Wednesday 4 August

woman:

The difference will be decided, 00:40 (bfaw)

Teams to be determined, 4:20 a.m. (bfaw)

The difference will be determined at 8:00 am.bfaw)

Thursday August 5

Men’s semi-finals:

The difference will be determined, 00:15 (bfaw)

The difference will be determined at 7 am.bfaw)

Friday August 6

Men’s:

Gold Medal Match: Teams still open, 10:30 p.m. (bfaw)

Women’s semi-finals:

The difference will be decided, 00:40 (bfaw)

The difference will be determined at 7 am.bfaw)

Saturday 7 August

Men’s Bronze Medal: Teams to be determined, 3:00 a.m., (bfaw)

Women’s Gold Medal: Teams still open, 10:30 p.m. ET (bfaw)

Women’s Bronze Medal Match: Teams TBD, 7 a.m. ET, (bfaw)

***

she was fuboTV?

fuboTV It is an online live TV service that offers more than 100 live TV channels including ESPN, NFL Network, beIN Sports and News, Entertainment as well as local channels. It also offers DVR storage space and is for people who want to cut the cable but don’t want to miss watching live TV and their favorite sports.

as such fuboTV costs?

The cheapest option is the $64.99 Family Plan, which includes 120 channels, 250 hours of DVR storage, and can be used on three screens at the same time.

the The fubo Elite package costs $79.99 per month and offers more than 170 channels, including Showtime channels, additional sports channels, and additional news and entertainment channels.

Thank you for relying on our journalism that you can trust. Please consider help NJ.com with a subscription.

Brian Fonseca can be reached at [email protected].