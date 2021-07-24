Schedule, team, live broadcast tomorrow on TV or free broadcast, live score, results, dates ،

Here you will find all the information about football in the 2021 Olympics – all about the schedule, dates, team and broadcast on TV or live for free.
football At Olympia 2021: 16 teams will compete for Olympic medals in Tokyo through August 7. Germany qualified via the European Under-21 Championship – like the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Here you can find out who the German team will meet in the preliminary round for the Olympic Games 2021 and everything you need to know about the fixtures, schedules and broadcasts on TV.
You can find more information about the Olympic Games here:
German football team squad for the 2021 Olympics الألعاب
Only players born after or in 1997 can participate in football matches at Olympia 2021 – with the exception of three players per team. Therefore, Stefan Koontz, the coach of the national under-21 team, would like to be a national player Manuel Neuer Or Joshua Kimmish. However, the German Olympic football team has to do without world-class players. This is the German national team for the Olympic soccer tournament in 2021 DFB:
A goal keeper:
- Sven Brodersen (Yokohama FC)
- Florian Muller (VFP Stuttgart)
- Luca Plogman (SV Werder Bremen)
defense:
- Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig)
- Amos Pepper (DSC Armenia Bielefeld)
- David’s room (TSG Hoffenheim)
- Kevin Schlutterbeek (SC Freiburg)
- Jordan Torunariga (Hertha Berlin)
- Felix Odokhai (Augsburg)
Midfield / Striker:
Read about it too
- Ragnar Aji (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- Nadim Amiri (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Maximilian Arnold (Wolfsburg VFL)
- Max Cross (Union Berlin)
- Edward Lovin (VFL Bochum)
- Arne Meyer (Hertha Berlin)
- Marco Richter (Augsburg)
- Anton Stach (Grather Fuerth)
- Cedric T-shirt (Union Berlin)
Football in the 2021 Olympics: These teams are there
while Japan As the host is automatically entitled to participate in the Summer Olympics, it has qualified through the Asian Under-23 Championships. AustraliaAnd South Korea And Saudi Arabia. Won the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations EgyptIvory Coast and South Africa get a ticket for the 2021 Olympics. In addition, the winners of the European Under-21 Championship are allowed to do so France, romania, Spain And Germany to go to Tokyo. Other football teams that have qualified for the 2021 Summer Olympics are New Zealand, Argentina and Brazil. Below is a list of the football participants in the 2021 Olympics:
- Egypt
- Argentina
- Australia
- Brazil
- Germany
- Ivory Coast
- France
- Japan
- New Zealand
- Romania
- Saudi Arabia
- Spain
- South Africa
- South Korea
Olympia 2021 – Football: schedule and dates
group stage 22-28 July 2021
Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France
|Date
|time (gear)
|Game
|Playground
|July 22, 2021
|It’s 10 O’clock
|Mexico – France
|
Ajinomoto-Stadion, Qufu
|July 22, 2021
|It’s 13
|Japan – South Africa
|
Ajinomoto-Stadion, Chōfu
|25 July 2021
|It’s 10 O’clock
|France – South Africa
|
Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
|25 July 2021
|It’s 13
|Japan – Mexico
|
Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
|28 July 2021
|1.30 pm
|South Africa – Mexico
|
Sapporo dome, Sapporo
|28 July 2021
|1.30 pm
|France – Japan
|
International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania
|Date
|time (gear)
|Game
|Playground
|July 22, 2021
|It’s 10 O’clock
|New Zealand – South Korea
|
Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima
|July 22, 2021
|It’s 13
|Honduras – Romania
|
Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima
|25 July 2021
|It’s 10 O’clock
|New Zealand – Honduras
|
Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima
|25 July 2021
|It’s 13
|Romania – South Korea
|
Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima
|28 July 2021
|10:30 AM
|Romania – New Zealand
|
Sapporo dome, Sapporo
|28 July 2021
|10:30 AM
|South Korea – Honduras
|
International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia
|Date
|time (gear)
|Game
|Playground
|July 22, 2021
|9:30 AM
|Egypt – Spain
|
Sapporo dome, Sapporo
|July 22, 2021
|12:30 PM
|Argentina – Australia
|
Sapporo dome, Sapporo
|25 July 2021
|9:30 AM
|Egypt – Argentina
|
Sapporo dome, Sapporo
|25 July 2021
|12:30 PM
|Australia – Spain
|
Sapporo dome, Sapporo
|28 July 2021
|It’s 13
|Australia – Egypt
|
Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
|28 July 2021
|It’s 13
|Spain – Argentina
|
Miyagi Stadium, revo
Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia
|Date
|time (gear)
|Game
|Playground
|July 22, 2021
|10:30 AM
|
Ivory Coast – Saudi Arabia
|
International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
|July 22, 2021
|1.30 pm
|Brazil – Germany
|
International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
|25 July 2021
|10:30 AM
|Brazil – Ivory Coast
|
International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
|25 July 2021
|1.30 pm
|Saudi Arabia – Germany
|
International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
|28 July 2021
|It’s 10 O’clock
|Saudi Arabia – Brazil
|
Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
|July 28
|It’s 10 O’clock
|Germany – Ivory Coast
|
Miyagi Stadium, revo
Quarter-finals July 31, 2021
|time (gear)
|Game
|Playground
|It’s 10 O’clock
|Group C Winner – Runner-up Group D
|
Miyagi Stadium, revo
|11 hours
|The winning group A – the second group B
|
Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima
|12 o’clock
|Group D Winner – Runner-up Group C
|
Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
|It’s 13
|The winning group B – the second group A
|
International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
Semi-finals 3. August 2021
|time (gear)
|Game
|Playground
|It’s 10 O’clock
|Winner of Quarter-finals 4 – Winner of Quarter-finals 3
|
Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima
|It’s 13
|Winner of Quarter-finals 2 – Winner of Quarter-finals 1
|
Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
Bronze game August 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. (CEST), Saitama 2002 Stadium, Saitama
Semi-final losers 1 – Semi-final losers 2
Conclusion August 7, 2021, 1:30 p.m. (CEST), Yokohama International Stadium (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
Winner of the semi-finals 1 – Winner of the semi-finals 2
Live broadcast of football in the 2021 Olympics on TV and broadcast for free
Dispatch rights for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo attached Eurosport. next to Eurosport Also broadcast by public broadcasters ARD And ZDF Olympia 21 Live on TV and Free Streaming. This agreement is valid since the 2018 Winter Games dazen-Subscribers to streams Eurosport Also follow on the streaming platform. In order to cover the Olympic competitions as comprehensively as possible, send ARD And ZDF In addition to the live broadcast, some decisions are also recorded as a recording. Eurosport Paid Offers Eurosport player All competitions are complete as a live broadcast. Its free TV works on Eurosport 1 The new ‘Medal Zone’, a conference call that always transforms the most important moments and decisions. Be around the clock Eurosport 1 The pay TV channel Eurosport 2 Broadcast real-time Olympic competitions, reports and recordings across the entire event.
Any broadcaster showing the German national team matches in Olympia 21?
ARD And ZDF View the Olympic football competitions, in which Germany participates, live and in full on free TV. The semi-finals, bronze medal and final matches will also be broadcast securely. The following broadcast dates are currently set:
Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 1:30 pm, ARD
Preliminary round between Brazil and Germany
Sunday 25 July 2021, at 1:30 pm, ARD
Preliminary round Germany-Saudi Arabia
Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10 am, ZDF
Preliminary round Germany – Ivory Coast
Tuesday August 3, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., ZDF
Semi-finals
Friday, August 6, at 1 pm, ARD
Bronze game
Saturday August 7, 1:30 pm ZDF
Conclusion
Olympia football 2021: live tape, results and schedule
For the 2021 Olympics, we provide a data center for all sports. You can also find pointers, live scores and information about dates and medals for football here:
“data-consent-anti-cls=”true”>
The Japanese capital, Tokyo, is seven hours ahead of Germany in the summer. Example: If you start a game in Japan at 3 PM, it will start live at 8 AM German time. Most football matches at the 2021 Summer Olympics will be played in the afternoon and evening. Anyone wishing to watch Olympic football live on television, television or online in broadcast should take a vacation or hope that the board of directors will find themselves in Olympic fever.
We want to know what you think: So Augsburger Allgemeine is working with the opinion research institute Civey. Read here what representative surveys are all about and why you should sign up.