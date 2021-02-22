Sailing: America’s Cup – Luna Rossa challenges New Zealand – Sailing – more sport

Italian sailors move for the third time after 1992 and 2000 match to me America’s Cup running. Team Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli took on the Challenge Final Auckland 7: 1 vs. Sir Ben Inselice Ineos UK Team by. This gave the Italians the right to challenge the New Zealand Cup defenders in the 36th Copa America duel from March 6.

Luna Rossa with two rudders

Two victories on Sunday (21/02/2021) were enough for Italy to defeat the British, whose boat “Britannia” failed due to its weakness in the light winds. The crew of “Luna Rossa” was able to prevail with a faster boat and an exclusive idea of ​​a man-turn-man. The mission is shared by Francesco Bruni (Italy) and veteran Cup winner Jimmy Spethyl (Australia). Team leader Max Serena said with tears of joy: “After 20 years, this is a very beautiful moment. It wasn’t easy, but we will work harder now.”

Lost in 2000

For Italian racing team owner and passionate trophy hunter Patrizio Bertelli and his team, this is their sixth attempt and two decades after their first success, the second time they have entered the Copa America duel. In 2000, Bertelli lost the Prada Challenge 5-0 in the 30th America’s Cup to New Zealand. Before that, in 1992, Raul Gardini’s “Il Moro di Venezia” made Italy dream of the most important international sailing trophy for the first time in the 28th Copa America. At that time, Italy lost 4-1 to the United States.



dpa

|

Wing: 21.02.2021, 09:44

