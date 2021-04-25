Sail – Australia dominates the Bermuda Grand Prix for Sailing – Nautica Tembo Windjuru

Australia dominates the Bermuda Grand Prix shorts with a clean touch of the day one wins

the team Australia SailGP His championship defense began SailGP Perfectly at the end of the first day of the BERMUDA SAIL GRAND PRIX award presented by the Hamilton Princess to the top of the standings with a clean sweep of three wins out of three.

A sudden late overrun by France prompted the Australians to win the first race, before the team dominated the second race to continue their lead in first place. Tom Slingsby finally won a brilliant fight with group leader Great Britain in the third race, which ended up crossing the finish line 11 seconds behind Ben Ainsley’s team.

After being defeated by Ainslie, the British in Sydney in front of their home fans in the previous event SailGP Last year, Slingsby would be delighted to have avenged himself by imposing fashion.

Speaking of the Australian F50 after the last race of the day, Slingsby said: “I don’t know if there is a secret. [de nuestro éxito]. It was simply a matter of avoiding the carnage.

“I think with a good start we were able to stay out of the group. I turned around and saw the carnage behind me and was glad I wasn’t a part of it.

“I think we ran clean. We didn’t make many mistakes and it was a very good job for the team.”

Great Britain led much of the third race, but Australia backed off and won in the end

Australia’s dominance in Day One will also affect the New Zealand team SailGP, Who competed in their first event with the dynamic duo Peter Burling (Helm) and blair tock (wing scissors).

Sixth in the opening race was the best for the team, finishing last in each of the following two races to end the day, boosting the rest of the standings with just 11 points.

Burling and Tuke still seem to be familiar with the F50

Meanwhile, Japan’s first season runners-up put on a good bid to show the team’s credentials as a serious contender for the Season Two Championship, ending the day on points tied with France behind the Aussies.