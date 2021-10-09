Ryan has stopped dazzling Australia

Matty Ryan He is the substitute goalkeeper for Real and a true idol in Australia. He is an undisputed key player with some “Socceroos” who have broken historical and planetary records and claimed their 11th consecutive win in an official match against Oman. To be able to celebrate it, goalkeeper txuri urdin was key, starring in an excellent performance with three saves, 1st 2nd 1-0 and 3rd 2-1. To avoid the target of Oman,Chubby He took out an electric hand from above, and had reflexes to clear the rocket that was attached to the pole at the level of the grass and covered the entire gap from the enemy, without letting himself fall, in his hand. The realistic left, who played only one official match with the San Sebastian team, with a victory (2-3 in Granada).

Ryan, in training with Real Sociedad real community