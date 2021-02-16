Russian tennis stands out in the Australian Grand Slam – Prince Latina

Daniel Medvedev (fourth), Andrei Rublev (eighth), and according to specialists, revelation Aslan Karatsev (114) qualified for the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, with the presence of three Russian bats among the top eight players was unprecedented. the event.

During the first week of the event that began on February 8th, the first three rounds were held, while the 16th and final round of the second round took place. The duel for the women’s title will take place on February 20, while the duel for the men’s title will take place on the 21st.

According to specialists, Russian men’s tennis is again experiencing a very prominent time in the ring, with its variety and quality.

Before he knew how to enjoy success with Marat Safin (first in the world rankings in 2000), Evgeny Kaflnikov (1st in 1999) and Nikolai Davydenko (3rd in 2006).

Medvedev qualified for his first quarter-finals in Australia by defeating American MacKenzie MacDonald 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

Muscovite, who turned 25, will face Rublev in the next round, who defeated Norway’s Casper Rudd (2020 ATP champion in Buenos Aires), who left due to an abdominal injury after losing two sets (6-2 7-6. [7-3]).

The duel, scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, will be held a few days before Russia won the ATP Cup, the official ATP tournament, in Melbourne, by beating Italy in the final.

The confrontation with Roblev and Medvedev will ensure Russia reach the semi-finals at the Australian Open, something that has not happened since the 2005 edition, when Safin was crowned champion by beating local Leyton Hewitt.

I always want more of course. The moment of tennis in our country is amazing. Medvedev, the US Open 2019 runner-up and winner of the London Masters, said last November: “ Certainly having one Russian in the semi-finals and three in the quarter-finals is great for our sport.

