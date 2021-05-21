Written by Klaus Peter Bach

Heidelberg. Tomorrow, Saturday, at 5.45pm, RFU Stadium in Twickenham, southwest of London, will again be the scene of a major rugby match. In “The Home of Rugby”, the stage of the 1991 World Cup Final between England and Australia (6:12) and the England national stadium, the two best French teams today face each other in the European Final. With RC Rochelais-Atlantique and Stade Toulousain Champions Cup in return. La Rochelle wants to win the cup for the first time, and the 20-time national champion is aiming for a fifth title after 1996, 2003, 2005 and 2010. The game will be broadcast live on France 2, BBC and ITV.

Toulouse Stadium, founded in 1907, won its first French championship title in 1912 and owned by Bouclere de Brennos since 2019, as the 2019/20 tournament was canceled due to the Coronavirus. Toulouse tops the 14-league table with 73 points two days before the end of the match and is run by 47-year-old former national player Ugo Mola, a local family whose family runs a restaurant in the heart of the Pink City. Stade Toulousain sends a small group from the world to the final, which includes six current French international players: goalkeeper Maxime Médard, conductor Romain N’Tamack, scrum Half Antoine Dupont, fetus striker Francois Kroos, front row columnist Cyril Bale and Hackler Julian Marchard. The latter was banned after a 21: 9 semi-final win over Leinster due to poor play by subsequent video evidence. Other aces are Captain Jerome Kaino, world champion for New Zealand in 2011 and 2015, Australian twins 2.08 meters tall in second row Richie and Rory Arnold, Australian Zach Holmes, his New Zealand neighbor Beta my brother, and the outer third. Quarter Chesline Colby, world champion 2019 with South Africa and one of the world’s greatest rugby attractions.

La Rochelle, who led German international Robert Mohr among the 14 best players in 2014 and who is second in the league with 72 points, is also an international player. Irish coach Ronan Ojara, a black British and Irish liaison officer from 2001, 2005 and 2009, has five French international players in the squad: goalkeeper Brice Doolin, inside Jeffrey Domiron, occasional striker Gregory Aldrett, hacker Pierre Burgaret and Column Oisei Atonio. There is also Team All Black No. 1103 Victor Vito as a striker, Australian second-row striker Will Skelton (2.03m 140kg), Fiji’s Inner Quarter Livani Botia, nicknamed the “Demolition Man”, as well as half-players Taweira Ker-Barlow and Haga West , Who won the U-20 World Championship with New Zealand.

Colby dares to look forward and say, “It’s going to be a battle of nerves.”