Rookie Mukesh Ambani on Blockchain Cryptocurrency Technology Says It’s Vital for a Fair Society

Mumbai: in the country soon Cryptocurrency The central government has begun preparations for the enactment of a new law in this regard. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has supported the central government’s crypto bill. Mukesh Ambani said that he believes in blockchain technology and that it is different from cryptocurrencies. He was speaking in an interview at the Infinity Forum hosted by the International Financial Services Center (IFSCA).

Mukesh Ambani said, “India is pursuing more policies and regulations for the future. I believe in blockchain technology and it is different from cryptocurrencies. Blockchain technology is very important to Indian society.”

Mukesh Ambani made this statement while the central government was preparing to introduce a bill for cryptocurrency in the country. So it has a different significance. The Reserve Bank has already warned the government about the impact of cryptocurrency on the Indian economy. According to the Reserve Bank, blockchain technology is more powerful than cryptocurrency.

The rupee will start in digital form

RBI is preparing to launch a cryptocurrency in India. This digital currency in India will be virtual. But the base currency of the country will be the rupee. This means that the rupee is likely to be in digital form. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanth Das had hinted at an initial launch by the CBDCS by December next year. However, no specific time frame has been set in this regard. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is preparing a plan.

