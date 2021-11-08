Romania: Foreign Minister Orescu visits the United States

– Romanian Foreign Minister, Bogdan Aurescu, started today a two-day visit to Washington, during which he will meet with US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken. According to reports from the Bucharest Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit represents, at the same time, the official opening of the seventh meeting of the Romanian-US Strategic Dialogue to implement the Joint Declaration of the Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century between Romania and the United States. United States, signed in 2011. “Organized in the symbolic context of commemorating, in 2021, the anniversary moments in the bilateral relationship – ten years since the adoption of the Joint Declaration of the Strategic Partnership for the Twenty-first Century and the signing and entry into force of the Convention on the Placement of the Ballistic Defense System of the United States in Romania, as well as after five years of operation of the Deveselu anti-missile plant, the visit will provide important opportunities to reshape the firm bilateral commitment to the strategic partnership and for the strengthening of cooperation in the promotion of projects of mutual interest on all dimensions of strategic partnership,” reads the press release issued by the Ministry of Defense. Romanian foreign. Moreover, the visit will prepare for the celebrations, in 2022, of the 25th anniversary of the start of the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States. (continued) (rob)

© Agenzia Nova – All rights reserved