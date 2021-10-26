Roger Federer has his own voice in Switzerland

Roger Federer , A number that is more than just an athlete. So much so that on Friday in his hometown of Basel, The Roger Federer Express, a tram that is part of the city’s public transport, has opened And it happened that the name of His Majesty.

The Swiss will be named in line 8.

“Jump aboard Fedexpress! Thank you for the amazing honor. Looks like yesterday I was a boy going to train in eighth place,” the Swiss wrote, thanking him for his recognition. 20 times champion Grand SlamsWhen I was a kid I used the same class every day to go to training.

Inside and out, it has been embellished with Roger’s statements and photos throughout his career.

special stop

tram, pass through the door FC BaselThe team he is a huge fan of.

