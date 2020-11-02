Reports indicate Prince William tested positive for the Coronavirus earlier this year

Exactly when William was injured is unclear. The Sun, which published the story, said he took a seven-day break from calls and video messages from April 9 to April 16.

The newspaper added that William, who also held the title of Duke of Cambridge, recently told an “observer” on one occasion that he had not announced his diagnosis because “there are important things happening and I did not want anyone to worry.”

The press agency reported that Kensington Palace, William’s residence and office, did not comment on the matter when contacted on Sunday, but he did not deny the report. CNN also contacted Kensington Mansion for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

