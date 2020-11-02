Reports indicate Prince William tested positive for the Coronavirus earlier this year

Exactly when William was injured is unclear. The Sun, which published the story, said he took a seven-day break from calls and video messages from April 9 to April 16.
The newspaper added that William, who also held the title of Duke of Cambridge, recently told an “observer” on one occasion that he had not announced his diagnosis because “there are important things happening and I did not want anyone to worry.”
The press agency reported that Kensington Palace, William’s residence and office, did not comment on the matter when contacted on Sunday, but he did not deny the report. CNN also contacted Kensington Mansion for comment, but has yet to receive a response.
In March, William’s father, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus I had to go to isolation. 71 years old He said later He was lucky to have only mild symptoms, adding that he “got away from it very mildly.”
Charles urged the world to listen to scientists and work to protect the environment to avoid more epidemics in the future.
“We should have treated the planet as if it had been sick for a long time,” he said. “So no self-respecting doctor would have allowed the situation, if the planet was sick, to reach this stage before the intervention.”
“The more the natural world is eroded, the more we destroy so-called biodiversity – the tremendous diversity of life, plant life, tree life, everything else, and marine life – the more we expose ourselves to this kind of danger. We have gone through these other disasters with SARS, Ebola and the good He knows what else, all of these things are related to the loss of biodiversity. “
Members of the royal family were not the only people at the top of British politics to have contracted the virus, it was Prime Minister Boris Johnson He injured himself in AprilFinally, he’s hospitalized and put back On oxygen. Johnson He said later He was “arranged” for his death during treatment, and he thanked the doctors and nurses for saving his life.
The United Kingdom is among the most affected European countries, with more than a million cases of coronavirus infection. According to Johns Hopkins University. On Saturday, Johnson said England would Enter the second national lockout In the coming days, as the Office for National Statistics estimates that 1 in 100 people in England will now have Covid-19.
Of the total 1,034 million cases in the UK, the vast majority, around 880,000, are in England, The most populated country in the union. The other two countries that make up mainland Britain, Wales and Scotland have their own health policies.
Around the time her neighbor went into lockdown, Wells, With about 51,000 casesMost of the way through “Firebreak” locked for two weeks, Designed to prevent the situation there from getting worse. Meanwhile, Scotland, which has about 1,000 daily cases at the moment, has it Residents advised Against travel to England, and is considering additional restrictions in case the local outbreak worsens.