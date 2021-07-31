Report: Anton Stach before moving to Mainz 05 – Next European U-21 champion leaves Fürth

European Under-21 champion Anton Stach is on the verge of switching from Greether Fürth to league rival FS at Mainz 05. According to a report, the 22-year-old is said to be picture To be transferred from the Franks to the Rhine River for 3.5 million euros. So far, there has been no confirmation from the two clubs. the picture It initially stated that Stach must complete a medical in Mainz after returning from the Olympic Football Tournament and then sign a four-year contract until June 30, 2025. advertisement

If the change is finalized by league rivals, Stach will not be immediately available to team 05 and coach Bo Svensson, at least in the Bundesliga. He was sent off with a red card in the second division last season and then suspended for two matches.

Stach will not be the first European Under-21 champion from coach Stefan Koontz to change clubs this summer. Top scorer Lucas Nemeka finally left Manchester City and signed at Wolfsburg until 2025. Captain Niklas Dorsch has also returned to Germany after a break in Belgium at KAA Gent and will be on the field with FC Augsburg in the upcoming Bundesliga season. In addition, Ismael Jacobs (from 1. FC Köln to Monaco) and his former Fürth teammates David Raum (to TSG Hoffenheim) and Paul Jekyll (Union Berlin) have found new employees.