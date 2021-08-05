Relive Belgium’s victory over Finland

minute by minute
-
Finland
-
Belgium
-
Belgium finished first in Group B and Finland expects a super-mix to reach the Round of 16
-
Match ends
-
90′
Let’s add another three minutes
-
85 ‘
Close to Belgium!! Eden Hazard’s shot that went to only one side of Finland’s goal
-
84 ‘
Belgium change: Lukaku leaves and enters Benteke
-
81 ‘
Goooooooooooooal from Belgium!!! Romelu Lukaku receives inside the area and sets a half turn to leave Lucas Hradecky immobile
-
79 ‘
Finland now seeks to attack, but without any idea of the attack
-
76 ‘
Two changes from Belgium: Doku and Trossard leave; Enter Batshuayi and Monnier
-
75 ‘
Goooooooooooooal from Belgium!!! Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky hit his own net after Vermaelen’s header, and the ball hit the post and bounced off the goalkeeper’s chest to cross the goal line later.
-
73 ‘
Finland’s defense was able to resist the attacks of Belgium
-
70′
Two changes from Finland: Salen Puhjonpalo and Uronen; Enter Kauko and Alho
-
67′
Lukaku’s goal is not allowed after reviewing the VAR! It ends up signaling an exit from the game
-
66 ‘
Lukaku’s annotation is being reviewed in VAR for possible misplacement
-
65′
Goooooooooooooal from Belgium!!! De Bruyne’s ball between the middle for Romelu Lukaku, who receives and distinguishes it with a powerful shot against Hradecky
-
64 ‘
Another rescue from Lukas Hradiki!! Eden Hazard’s shot from close range, but the Finnish goalkeeper threw himself down and avoided the goal with his left hand
-
62 ‘
The Finnish counterattack culminated with a Kamara shot in the hands of Thibaut Courtois
-
59′
Changing Finland: Leaves Sparf and Enters Schuller
-
58 ‘
Now, it’s Eden Hazard who shoots inside the area, but again the shot goes to Hradecky’s position.
-
56′
El Shazly’s shot comes out directly from Hradke’s site
-
53 ‘
Al-Shazly center was closed, and Lukaku was not found inside the area
-
51′
Denayer’s shot deflected from Finland’s goal
-
48 ‘
Quickly unfolds Belgium that ends in the middle of Trossard, rejected by the back of Finland
-
Start the supplemental part!!
-
Belgium is much better than Finland, but the first half ended without scoring
-
The first half is over
-
45′
Another minute added
-
45′
Eden Hazard is located within the Finland region, but nothing has been noticed
-
42 ‘
Hradiki cut!! Jeremy Douko heads into the area and hits in the middle and shoots, but the Finnish goalkeeper dives and turns the ball with his left hand.
-
39 ‘
Lukaku appeared again inside the area, but now it was O’Shaughnessy who blocked his shot with a sweep
-
37 ‘
Close to Belgium!! De Bruyne’s Lukaku front header flipped, but Hradike is keen to catch the ball without giving a rebound
-
33 ‘
Now it’s Trossard who’s trying long distances, but he’s sending the ball way too high
-
31 ‘
Witsel shoots again, but now he sends the ball well above Hradecky
-
28 ‘
Finland managed to contain Belgium and it seems that it does not dare to do more
-
24′
Witsel’s shot comes straight into Hradecky’s hands
-
22 ‘
De Bruyne’s play sends the quarterback and rejects the Finnish defense before Lukaku appears
-
20′
Belgium completely dominated the match, but failed to open the scoring
-
19 ‘
Lukaku tramples on Sparv, but the referee does not point out or disobey
-
17′
Pohjanpalo center that walks through the Belgian region without finding an attacker
-
15th’
Close to Belgium!! The ball leaked from De Bruyne to Lukaku, who hit a cross but the ball deflected from the Finnish goal.
-
11′
Finland’s long hits don’t find Pukki or Pohjanpalo on attack
-
8′
Belgium plays on Finnish soil, but does not find spaces to damage
-
6′
Lukaku merged with Eden Hazard within the Finnish area, but the defense managed to clear the area
-
4′
Finland makes clear its intentions to seek a backlash to cause harm
-
2′
Belgium seizes the ball from the first minutes of the match
-
The game begins!!
-
Now playing the tunes of the Finnish national anthem
-
The national anthem of Belgium is sung first
-
Both teams go out to the Saint Petersburg Arena
-
Belgium squad: Courtois. Vermaelen, Denaire. Boyata. El-Shazly, de Bruyne, Witsel, Trossard; Dooku, Eden Hazard and Kaku
-
Finland squad: Hradec. Toivio, Arajuuri, O’Shaughnessy; Raitala, Kamara, Sparf, Lod, Oronen; Pukki y Pohjanpalo
-
The Finnish and Belgian teams will seek to secure their passage to the round of 16 of the European Cup, which is why they must add the Saint Petersburg Arena in Group B.
Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of the Excelsior Materials without prior written permission and without including a link to the original text.
Twitter fan. Beer specialist. Entrepreneur. General pop culture nerd. Music trailblazer. Problem solver. Bacon evangelist. Foodaholic.