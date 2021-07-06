Realme is partnering with Kodak to produce its latest flagship phone, Realme GT Master Edition

Panomas lenses – real me Requests Kodak To offer their expertise in photography to help them design cell phone camera.

According to a number of sources quoted from @infotechnologyi.id, Kodak is said to have decided to accept the offer real me which – which.

The cooperation between the two countries will be announced in the near future.

Read also: Due to the effect of the slide crunch, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE does not use Snapdragon 888

Previously, Vice President real me Xu Qi posted a photo on Weibo and said it was taken with an unreleased product.

But mysteriously, the name of the product can still be seen from the watermark at the bottom right, i.e. real me GT Master Edition.

Then the digital chat station said that real me Gearing up for a collaboration with an imaging company, the GT Master Edition will be the first phone in the collaboration.

⠀

Another source also stated that the company in question was Kodak, a company that manufactures various photographic products, which has been bankrupt since 2012.

right Now Kodak is a company focused on commercial printing software and solutions.

⠀

In 2015, Kodak In fact, it has not released a phone called IM5.

A year later they released another phone called Ektra.

⠀

Extra is a phone with a rear camera with a 21MP 1/2.3″ sensor, f/2.0 aperture lens, 6-axis OIS and 4K video recording capabilities.