Realme GT 2 Pro likely to have Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report | Realme GT 2 Pro likely to have Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report

Photo: REALME Realme GT 2 Pro likely to have Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report

Highlights Realme GT2 Pro, model number RMX3301, will be launched in 2022.

There can be a triple camera of 50 MP, 8 MP and 5 MP, and a front camera of 32 MP.

The device is expected to be powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

BEIJING: Media reports have said that the Realme smartphone brand may launch the Realme GT2 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Realme GT2 Pro, model number RMX3301, will be launched early next year. Contrary to previous reports, the device is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Generation1 processor, Snapdragon 898, according to a report by Gizmochina, citing the party.

The smartphone will be equipped with LPDDR5 (RAM) and UFS 3.1 flash memory. The screen is said to be 6.51 inches FHD + AMOLED with a punch-hole display and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The report states that it is expected to offer a high refresh rate and 404ppi density and the phone is also said to support the latest 125W fast charging feature.

For photography, it can have triple camera modules of 50 MP, 8 MP and 5 MP, and a front camera of 32 MP. It will also support autofocus, OIS, and EIS. The device is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, and the RAM and storage are expected to be 8GB and 128GB, respectively.