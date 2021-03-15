Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro pre-booking begins; Find out how much and how to make a phone book – Marathi News | Realme 8 Realme 8 Pro pre-order in India starts from Monday What you need to know

HighlightsRealme 8 Pro will be the company’s first phone with a 108MP cameraBoth smartphones will be launched on March 24th

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro two smart phone The launch date was set for March 24. Earlier, Realme India CEO Madhav Seth said smart phone First look was posted from his Twitter account. Now, before launch, the company has announced Realme Infinity Sale. In this, customers will be able to reserve two smartphones, Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. Pre-reservations for these smartphones will run from March 15th to March 22nd.

With this sale, customers will be able to reserve these smartphones before the launch. Sale launched on Flipkart and Realme.com. For this, customers will only have to pay Rs 1080 at the beginning. The company will also give a gift to customers who have pre-booked these smartphones. If you wish to cancel the order after booking, the money you paid will also be refunded.

What will be the features

Realme 8 Pro will be the company’s first smartphone to feature a 108MP camera. This camera will come with Samsung HM2, the primary camera sensor. In addition to the 108MP camera, the Realme 8 Pro will also have the all-new sensorimotor zoom technology. It can be enlarged 3x. The company also claims that this sensor is better than the old optical zoom lens. There will also be an update to the Realme 8 series with Starry mode. You will also get the option to create a time lapse video afterward.

Additionally, the smartphone supports Neo Portrait, Dynamic Bokeh Portrait, and AI Color Portrait. It is said that the image processing of this smartphone will be faster as well. The Realme 8 Pro 8 camera will take 12MP photos and connect them together. This will give the image better clarity. The phone also has a Starry Time Lapse video mode. The company said it can merge 15 photos in 4 seconds. In addition to that, it will also support 30fps time-lapse videos.

